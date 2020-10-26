Orem High School students were sent home from school for the day in Monday after a fire started in the woodshop, according to the school's Twitter account.
At approximately noon, the school announced that students would be sent home and no one would be allowed into the building.
Orem Fire Department Battalion Chief Sean Hirst confirmed the reports from the school, adding that there was no structural damage to the building.
"We responded to the woodshop area," Hirst said. "What we did find was some fire involvement within the dust extractor for some of the equipment."
Hirst also confirmed that the fire occurred while class was in session at the woodshop, leading to the fire alarms going off and an evacuation of the campus.
The fire was contained to the dust extractor itself, leading to no further fire spread in the building.
There were no injuries as a result of the fire.
Four Orem Fire Department stations responded to the high school along with one other crew from the Provo Fire Department.