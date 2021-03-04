Amid the last-minute finish of details prepping the Orem Fitness Center for its grand opening at 10 a.m. March 20, the city has announced some new employees to help with the expansion.
The top job of Director of Parks and Recreation is yet to be filled but is expected to be announced soon as current director Karl Hirst will retire at the end of the month.
In the meantime, the city has hired three new coordinators over aquatics, fitness and programs.
Tanner Morris, has been hired to be the recreation program coordinator. Morris will be overseeing all of the sports programs that take place inside of the new Orem Family Fitness Center. This includes kid sports camps, volleyball, pickleball, floorball and many others. He is also over track and cross country.
He's no stranger to large recreation departments and facilities as he came to Orem with several years of experience working for Salt Lake County's recreation department in two of its fitness centers. He has a master's degree in sports management.
"Tanner is a super hard worker who came to us with great passion for youth recreation programs and a proven track record of creating great recreational offerings. He is incredibly reliable and has a fresh perspective on what Orem Recreation can be," said Debbie Boone, recreation program manager.
Melissa "Missy" Bahr is the new aquatics program coordinator. Bahr will be in charge of swim lessons, swim team, swimming prep classes, and will serve as the liaison with Orem's three high school swim teams.
Bahr got her start in the aquatics world as an Orem lifeguard in the late 90s. Since then she has gone on to serve as a competitive swim coach for over 20 years. She is the founder of the Timpanogos High School swim team as well as the founder of the City of Orem's recreational swim team. Most recently, Bahr has been working in Texas at a competitive swim training facility with 56 lanes and hundreds of swimmers. She has a master's degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M.
"Missy is a big-time go-getter with great ideas, fun energy and an unbeatable attitude. She is incredibly connected in the swimming world, and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this new position. We are lucky to have her on the team," said Chad Barth, recreation aquatics supervisor.
Victoria Violette will be the new recreation program coordinator. Violette will be coordinating many of the classes and programs that take place in the new fitness center. These include aerobic classes, dance classes, gymnastics, tumbling, martial arts, personal training and many other indoor offerings.
Violette is an avid recreation enthusiast with a wide variety of interests and experiences. She holds a double masters from Brigham Young University in both Public Administration and Exercise Science with an emphasis in exercise physiology.
"Victoria is extremely well-organized, detail-oriented, and goal-driven. She has wonderful new ideas and has already done so much to expand what we can offer in the new Orem Family Fitness Center. We're excited to have her energy and incredible ability working towards making our recreational offerings better than ever," said Kaye Buhler, recreation facilities supervisor.
Parks and Recreation is hosting tours all day from March 17-19 for anyone interested in getting a look at the new Orem Family Fitness Center before the grand opening on March 20.
Over in Public Safety, things are progressing with a restructuring of the department and the Fire Department as well. That story will be coming soon as the restructuring is completed.
In the meantime, 20 new officers, including Police Chief Josh Adams, have hired on in 2020. That includes rank movement with one new captain, one new lieutenant and three sergeants.