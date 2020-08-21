Orem’s Interim Police Chief Karl Hirst will have to stay on the job a few more days than expected until a new chief can be vetted and hired.
Based on interview scheduling and timing, the city will most likely have a candidate chosen by mid-to-late-September, according to Steven Downs, deputy city manager.
"A permanent leader is crucial to the department during this time," Downs said. "Chief Hirst continues to get emails, calls and letters about the police department, questions on defunding and Black Lives Matter issues."
While not violent, Orem has had a handful of protests in the past few months that keep officers concerned. Prior to Giles retirement, and now through Hirst's leadership, officers are still being questioned from fallout from the death of George Floyd, who was restrained by officers kneeling on his neck for approximately nine minutes until he lost consciousness.
"If an officer has profiled or abused his authority," Giles said they discipline, they retrain, or they fire officers not using correct protocol, depending on the situation.
When asked in a June interview if any of the officers had seen a change in the community toward them in the past few weeks since Floyd's death, many officers said yes, they were receiving more praise.
As with Giles, Hirst and any other chief there are high expectations. "The New chief will be expected to maintain the integrity that the Orem Police Department is known for," Downs said
“The city received 32 applications for the chiefs job and recently narrowed that to 17. The majority of those who applied are from within the state, Downs said.
Besides years of experience, extensive background checks and good health, the Orem Police Chief must have at least a Master’s Degree, Downs said.
While the department has had a number of officers leave over payroll concerns, a few of them have gone on to be police chiefs in others cities, such as Springville’s Police Chief Craig Martinez.
According to Downs, all 17 of those that met minimum qualifications were sent an email requesting that they complete a supplemental questionnaire answering questions in relation to previous experience, leadership and other matters relevant to the position.
Applicants have been given until Monday to complete and return their completed questionnaires to Human Resources.
The vetting that will take with selected semi-finalists will have council members, city leaders, some officers and stakeholders rolling up their sleeves and bringing out the harder questions to job candidates.
The final three or four will be interviewed by a zoom panel with the finalists meeting face to face. The time is yet to be determined.
Hirst, who is willing to serve for an extended period, is looking forward to a new chief so that he can get back to his other job as director of Parks and Recreation.
According to Downs the city is close to announcing the opening date of the interior pool area that is part of the new construction and upgrade to the fitness center.