When you’re a kid, learning how to ride a bicycle is almost a right of passage. For some, that skill is never achieved.
Now, Orem's Recreation Fitness Center is seeking to open a program that will give children the opportunity to learn to ride through a national program: All Kids Bike.
All Kids Bike® is a national movement led by the Strider® Education Foundation to place Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride programs into public schools for free, using donations from individuals, businesses and organizations. All Kids Bike is on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class.
The Orem Recreation Fitness Center is joining in on the program and is seeking donations to purchase 20 bikes, helmets, kickstands and curriculum.
The goal was set this week to raise $3,650. As of Friday, the fitness center has raised $520.
According to All Kids Bike, bicycling provides kids with self-confidence, it stimulates their hearts, muscles and minds.
Those children who sign up for the class will develop a solid foundation of biking skills, according to Kaye Buhler, Orem fitness coordinator.
“All of these benefits can begin by the simple action of getting a child on a bike at a young age,” Buhler said. “We hope to better the lives of so many children, with the opportunity of offering this class at our facility.”
Buhler said that being active when you are young, carries over when you get older.
“This desire will continue to impact our facility as they come and participate in recreation classes or workout as a family.”
During the current COVID-19 restrictions, bicycling has become a popular activity for all ages. The Associated Press reports out of Portland, Maine that, “in the United States, bicycle aisles at mass merchandisers like Walmart and Target have been swept clean, and independent shops are doing a brisk business and are selling out of affordable ‘family’ bikes.”
Bicycle sales over the past two months saw their biggest spike in the U.S. since the oil crisis of the 1970s, said Jay Townley, who analyzes cycling industry trends at Human Powered Solutions, according to the Associated Press.
It's not just at Christmas or on birthdays that kids love to have bikes and its not too late this summer to get the young ones learning to ride, according to Buhler.
Buhler pointed out some of the benefits for a good bicycle workout.
• Cardiovascular workouts help build lower-body muscle strength
• Low impact exercise (especially for those recovering from orthopedic injuries)
• Brain power booster
• Strengthen immune system
• Socialization
• Sleep better & Brain Health
• Weight reduction
Buhler invites families to check out the new program by visiting http://oremrecreation.com/all-kids-bike/.