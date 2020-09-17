On Sept. 1, 2010, the Orem Justice Court opened its doors.
Once a state circuit court, city leaders petitioned officials and were approved for their own justice court, Judge Reed Parkin said. Parkin was the first and only judge to sit on the bench of the justice court. During all of those years, he has always been busy.
“There are thousands of filings every year,” Parkin said. “Orem is a busy court.”
While considered a city employee, Parkin and others at the Orem Justice Court must follow the Utah State Court’s regulations, especially when it comes to reopening standards in the age of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Gary Herbert’s color phases for COVID-19 are not the same as the court's. The State Courts have their own level of red, yellow and green. Orem's Court Administrator Jody Thenot said courts are still in the red.
“There are no jury trials,” Thenot said. “There are bench trials, but all parties have to agree to everything being done through video.”
For the most part, all proceedings are completed remotely, including pre-trial arraignments and hearings. Forms, applications and other paperwork are all online for public access.
“With COVID restrictions, we’ve had to be flexible,” Parkin said. “I have about 70 to 100 (video meetings) a day. I’m on video all day.”
Many of those meetings are short and involve simply setting court dates or moving appearances.
“We’re still conducting business, and judges are listening,” Parkin said. “We are taking precautions, wearing masks and accomplishing successfully.”
Parkin said he is looking forward to the day when preside over in-person trials. Currently, there is a big back log of trials ready to be heard.
Also disrupted during the coronavirus pandemic is people's right to face their accusers.
“A trial (face-to-face) is guaranteed by the Constitution,” Parkin said. “All parties have the right to be treated with dignity. Most people, even if they go to jail, know they have been treated fairly here.”
A decade ago, Orem was the first justice court to be completely paperless. Forms have been online for residents for a decade, which has helped the court transition from in-person to remote proceedings.
Originally, Thenot said, they thought they would need 10 clerks. The Orem Justice Court started with seven, however, and with the implementation of paperless forms, court officials were able to complete daily functions with fewer personnel and were able to save taxpayer money.
During the pandemic, Thenot said the Orem Justice Court has been sharing their practices and online resources to other courts.
“We got calls from other courts asking about our forms (online),” Thenot said.
Thenot said there has been a few positives come out of the pandemic.
“The thing that’s interesting about COVID is we have more leeway to work with people like with payments,” Thenot said.
Thenot said the pandemic has taught court employees a number of ways the courts can be more beneficial to the public.
“We’ve realized we can give the public options,” Thenot said. "If someone has moved out of state but must have a court appearance before they would have to travel back to Orem. Now, Thenot said they realize they can have that meeting remotely.
The coronavirus pandemic also allowed the court to open its doors to more of the public. Thenot said COVID-19 has allowed the Orem Justice Court to have more time to help the community, particularly those who are not familiar with computers.