During a remote meeting Friday, Judge Reed Parkin received word that the Orem Justice Court was recognized as Utah's 2020 Justice Court of the Year.
Each year, the Board of Justice Court Judges recognizes a handful of judges and employees who have made a special contribution to strengthening Utah's Justice Courts. Nominations are sent to the Administrative Office of the Court.
The Board of Justice Court Judges review nominations and determine awards. Awards are then given, once a year, at the judges conference, court administrator Jody Thenot said.
“We’re the most efficiently run court in the state,” Parkin said. "That has been my opinion for 10 years."
The justice court opened in 2010 and is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
“We are very excited to receive this award and be recognized for our court efforts,” Thenot said. “It is a team effort to implement new ideas and technology. I work with an excellent team and together we strive to use technology to be efficient and helpful to the citizens we serve.”
In giving the award, the Board of Justice said: "Orem Justice Court is always coming up with innovative ways to use technology. They are always willing to share what they've learned and what they have with other courts. Congratulations to the Orem City Justice Court for being the Justice Court of the Year.”
As part of the award, the justice court was recognized for all of its technological advances in putting paperwork online.
"Congratulations to our Justice Court and Judge Parkin and staff,” Mayor Richard Brunst said. "I've watched them over the years as they've been very progressive, efficient and hard working. They have achieved many of the goals they have set themselves, including being Utah's first paperless court. Judge Parkin has done an excellent job and has had great vision for the court and has carried it out."
Parkin said: “We are honored and humbled to receive the award. Usually the judge is the face and voice of the court, but in this case, the clerks are the court. I cannot and I would not do this job without my clerks. My thanks is to my clerk staff.”
Brandon Nelson, Orem’s finance director, is the department head over the justice court and has seen the good work the court has done over the past decade.
"We have known for many years that we have the best court in Utah, but it is gratifying to see others agreeing with us,” Nelson said. "We are very proud of our staff's dedication to innovation that has made the Orem Justice Court what it is today."
The Orem Justice Court just celebrated its 10th anniversary, and administrators are looking forward to seeing many more great things from the court in the future, Nelson said.