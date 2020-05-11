An Orem landlord is back in custody after being arrested the day before for allegedly assaulting his tenant.
According to the probable cause statements filed in support of the arrest, officers with the Orem Police Department responded to reports of criminal mischief at the residence where a domestic violence arrest had been made two nights prior.
The tenant involved in both incidents had contacted police after she returned home to find two of her car’s four tires had been slashed sometime between 11 p.m. Friday and 9 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle had been parked at the residence during that time.
When the woman noticed the damage done to her vehicle, she went into the residence that she rents a room from with her adult son to find her landlord and roommate with two other adult females before all three went upstairs.
The tenant let authorities into the residence where they made contact with 72-year-old Craig Hauzen. Hauzen allegedly told police that he thought he could stay in the residence because he owned it, according to arrest documents.
Officers spoke with Hauzen and informed him that because of previous charges involving his tenant that he could not be at the residence until a judge lifts the temporary protective order that was granted to her. Authorities stated that Hauzen had been told this at the Utah County Jail before being released on bail.
After clarifying the parameters of the temporary protective order, officers asked Hauzen if he was aware of what happened to his tenant’s car, and he allegedly told authorities that he had nothing to do with it. Furthermore, he added, his tenant had many enemies that could have slashed her tires.
Police took Hauzen into custody for violating the temporary protective order and conducted a search of his person. During the search, officers allegedly discovered a bag with two large rocks of crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine and a meth pipe.
Officers also reportedly witnessed the adult woman attempt to conceal a number of items while officers spoke with Hauzen, including a lighter, some cut straws with crystal-like residue, two meth pipes, a substantial amount of what appeared to be methamphetamine and several empty cut straws.
The two other women involved told police all of the suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia were Hauzen’s. The women told police that Hauzen had invited them over to participate in consuming illicit controlled substances and had pulled out the methamphetamine to prepare, according to arrest documents.
Hauzen was taken into custody under suspicion of second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute, class A misdemeanor violation of jail release agreement or court order, and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Two nights prior, Hauzen was taken into custody under suspicion of class B misdemeanor domestic violence assault after one of the tenant’s adult children called authorities requesting a wellness check on her mother. The tenant had told her daughter through Facebook messenger that Hauzen had choked her and physically fought her, according to the probable cause affidavit.
When police arrived, they knocked on the door several times but received no answer. Having heard a male’s voice from a second-story window, the officers announced themselves and told the male to come open the door. The man allegedly responded, telling the officers he would, but never came to the door and the noises stopped completely.
Authorities continued to knock on the door for 45 minutes without a response but were able to contact the tenant by phone. The female tenant told police she was staying at a friend’s residence a few blocks away from their location.
According to arrest documents, the tenant told police she was in the first-floor bathroom around 7 p.m. on Friday evening when her landlord and roommate, Hauzen, began to bang on the door and demanding she open it. The tenant said when she opened the door, Hauzen immediately grabbed her by the throat with his left hand and pushed her into the bathroom wall.
Hauzen allegedly continued to bang her head up against the wall and yell at her for allegedly stealing his dog. The tenant said she began to scream, which caused Hauzen to let go of her neck, allowing her to run out of the front door. Hauzen pursued her until reaching the front door, when he closed and locked it. The tenant then contacted a friend who came and picked her up.
Officials reported seeing minor abrasions on the corner of the tenant’s mouth and a “goose egg” on the back of her head, but did not observe any red marks around her neck, which the tenant and her friend had said were present for a brief time, according to the probable cause statement.
The tenant rents a room from Hauzen, living in a separate room from her landlord but sharing communal spaces, such as a kitchen and living room. Her adult son and young grandson also live in the residence.
The tenant also told police that her son and grandson were still in the house but that Hauzen was allegedly barring them from leaving, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Authorities located and detained Hauzen in his bedroom. Hauzen allegedly told police he and his tenant were arguing because she had taken his dog to the Humane Society but denied physically touching the woman or keeping the woman’s son and grandson from leaving the residence.
Hauzen made an initial appearance in Orem City Justice Court on Monday where he is being charged with class B misdemeanor assault involving domestic violence. His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail.