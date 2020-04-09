Orem’s leaders won’t know until June what the March sales tax revenues for the city will look like, but they know it will not be what it could have been because of COVID-19.
Orem, however, appears to be a bit luckier than many other cities and towns because of the number of grocery and home care stores it has.
Orem has been dubbed the retail center of Utah County — and the city is hoping it continues to wear that distinction when the virus issues are over.
Orem grocery stores are selling up a storm, along with home repair shops like Lowes. In Orem, of the top 15 sales tax revenue producers, the top two are Costco and Walmart Super Center. Of those 15, six are grocery stores with many more grocers within top sales.
Still, with that information, Orem isn’t taking any financial chances.
“We have learned some things coming out of the 2008 recession,” said Brandon Nelson, finance director. “One of the major lessons we learned was the need to ensure that one-time money is not being spent on ongoing expenses.”
Nelson added, “This is a discussion we have every year as we look at available money to fund requests. This practice is what allows us to have a rainy day fund.”
Orem has the highest amount, 25%, the state will allow in a rainy day fund.
All of that being said, caution is in every budget footstep in Orem. In preparing its fiscal year 2021 budgets, major concessions have been asked of department heads.
According to Steven Downs, deputy mayor, they aren’t waiting for the new fiscal year to start making budget adjustments.
All departments have been asked to cut 3% of their current budget remaining for this fiscal year 2020 and 3% from their budget requests for 2021, Downs said.
Cutting 3% from the current remaining budget amounts to $686,000. The 3% cut from fiscal year 2021 would be about $725,000.
“This period of time, however long it might last, is going to be painful for cities across the globe,” Downs said. “For Orem, this is no exception.”
Downs added, “The pain is lessened a little by the fact that we are home to a good number of grocery and hardware stores which have seen a recent uptick in activity. For example, Orem has the only Trader Joe’s, Winco and SuperTarget in Utah County. The fact that nearly 26% of all our sales tax comes from grocery and general merchandise helps soften the blow, but does not dodge the blow.”
Orem has met in budget retreats to discuss potential impacts. One in particular would be to the CARE Tax coffers that get one cent per $10 spent out of the sales tax revenues.
The rub, according to Downs, is that taxes on unprepared foods like food sold in grocery stores is exempt from the CARE tax donation.
The CARE Tax should be fine for this year’s allocations, but next year’s numbers will be different, according to Downs.
The CARE Tax revenues fund a number of nonprofit arts programs, including the large grants that go to the SCERA Center for the Arts and Hale Center Theater Orem. Other groups like the Colonial Heritage Festival, Utah Regional Ballet and more also rely on those grants.
“Orem staff has been working very hard to identify cost savings to help the city weather the storm,” Downs said. “It has been our commitment to continue these practices in both the good and the bad budget years, but these tough times help us sharpen our focus.”
For now, they are hoping the economy will have time to rebound from the pandemic and that next year will not have a long financial sting to the city.