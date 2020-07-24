After more than a dozen years of waiting, the new auditorium addition to the Orem Public Library is set to open in October.
The idea for a story telling wing with an auditorium, classrooms, recording rooms and gift shop started with a donation of $1 million from Orem resident Karen Ashton. Over the years of adjustments, and through a recession and pandemic, designs and amenities have changed.
“We are set to have a grand ribbon cutting around the end of October. Some of that will depend on any further delays related to COVID-19,” said Steven Downs, deputy city mayor.
In November 2018, residents voted and approved a $24 million bond to go with other donations to get the library auditorium and the fitness center renovations completed.
The cost for the library hall project landed at $7.7 million, which includes landscaping, site improvements and furniture/fixtures/equipment.
Through all of those years, Method Studio has designed and redesigned the new addition. Kier Construction is the contractor.
“This will be a wonderful community asset that will add to the arts experience in Orem,” said Charlene Crozier, library director. “The experience won’t begin and end in the building. It will be enhanced by the well-manicured public space that surrounds the Library Hall. We can’t wait for our public to come enjoy their new facility.”
The library was originally set to open by now but COVID-19 pushed that back.
Many items purchased by subcontractors for the new auditorium come from outside Utah. Restrictions resulting from COVID-19 made finishing the auditorium difficult, according to Ryan Clark, director of Community Development.
According to Clark, the manufacturer of metal parts for the auditorium seats was located in Michigan. Michigan administration had closed the manufacturer down temporarily because it was considered a nonessential service and its employees had to stay in place at their homes during a shutdown order.
While all of that was happening in the upper Midwest, Orem leaders were hoping for the delivery of the other auditorium parts and pieces coming from much farther away.
The cushion part of the seating and backing of the auditorium chairs were in construction limbo. Those pieces were made in Costa Rica.
The Costa Rican borders are closed to anything going in or out, including flying cargo, because of the pandemic.
Crews that have been working in the auditorium in Orem have had to socially distance, which means few people could work on projects as well.
“The team that has worked on this facility is second to none. Many city employees have worked long hours to prepare the property for this facility,” Crozier said. “Our architect and contractors (Method Studio and Kier Construction) have put their heads together to find cost-effective solutions to save taxpayers significant money. I couldn’t be more proud to be part of this team.”
At the May 14, 2019, groundbreaking Mayor Richard Brunst said there hasn’t been a place to sit for many of the library’s programs because of their growing popularity.
“We’ll solve that problem today,” Brunst said.
“This will provide a place where residents can come and learn, grow and celebrate arts for years to come,” Crozier said at the groundbreaking.
Former Councilman Mark Seastrand served on the council from the beginning of the library addition discussion. In the beginning, it was tied to the Storytelling Festival organizations and was originally called the Center for Story.
“I’ve seen it all the way through,” Seastrand said. “It’s fantastic. I’m excited about the end product. It will be used.”
Margaret Black, a former councilwoman and proponent of the auditorium, was also in attendance for last year’s groundbreaking.
“This means so much,” Black said at the time. “It’s over 10 years in the making. I felt so strongly it would be a blessing for the citizens.”
With the current pandemic situation, the city isn’t completely sure how the building will be initially used. But according to Downs and Crozier, they are certain that as soon as large groups can meet inside to participate in library programs, there will be a place for them.