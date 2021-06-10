It took more than 10 years, a lot of fundraising and a change to the design, but Orem now has a fully functioning auditorium, exhibit hall and classroom.
The Library Hall is located to the west of the Orem Public Library and Orem City Center. It features three new venues for programs and events. The Ashton Auditorium has a capacity of 500 people and houses film screenings, musical performances, author visits and other large programs.
The Library Hall also has a meeting room, the Sorenson Legacy Room, with a capacity of 50 that accommodates workshops, meetings and classes. Finally, the doTERRA Lobby contains an art gallery and lobby space for interactive programs and informal gatherings.
While the ribbon cutting happened in early March, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a slower opening to events than was expected, according to Nathan Robison, programs librarian.
“The Bonner Family performed on March 22, but that was delayed because of COVID,” Robison said. The Bonners were originally scheduled to perform as part of the library’s Black History Month programs.
Since the Bonners' performance, the library auditorium has been able to rev up programs by implementing health department regulations.
“We had a lot of programs through March and April but there were lots of challenges,” Robison said. “We had to restrict the auditorium to just 200.”
The auditorium holds 500 patrons when at capacity. Now that there are no restrictions, Robison said the auditorium is getting used.
All of the concerts and programs presented in the auditorium are considered the library’s and are all free to the public.
“We recently had An Rogaire Dubh, an Irish/Scottish musical group,” Robison said. “The Delbert Anderson Trio, a jazz trio from Farmington, New Mexico, performed.”
Robison said the Anderson trio was a treat because the group combined jazz with Navajo tradition.
“The music was fascinating,” Robison said. “On Tuesday we had two performances of a magic show that was fun.”
The exhibit hall is featuring art from the James Christensen Family until September. The next featured exhibit will be local artist Daniel Hughes.
The hall is open only during performances, for now. The library is looking for volunteer docents so the gallery can remain open during the day.
The auditorium is ADA compliant and accessible with listening devices, seats on the side that have charging stations and chairs that open up on the side for access needs.
For information on events and library programs, visit http://oremlibrary.org.