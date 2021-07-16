Children participating in the Orem Public Library’s summer reading program will travel back to the Renaissance era Tuesday, if they have finished their reading goals.
According to Holly Grierson, associate librarian of youth and teen programs, this year’s program has taken on the world of knights, ladies and madrigals.
Children have been invited to “grab your wand and use the magic of reading to explore fairy tales with us this summer. Besides in-person events, there will be take-home activities each month; an escape room in the new Library Hall; and books, coupons and other prizes.”
According to Grierson, the reading program “Once Upon a Library” has been very successful.
This week, for children who have progressed in their reading requirements, they have been able to experience the Fairytale Escape Room, according to Grierson.
"We're thrilled that we were able to bring back a safe, in-person version of our popular Escape Room as a reward for our summer reading program this year,” Grierson said. “Our outdoor, contactless Fairy Tale Escape Room accommodated over 1,000 people in four days."
The escape room, which is actually the new library auditorium, is both inside and outside in the new courtyard. It is entered through a castle drawbridge and features a variety of puzzles the children must put together to escape.
On Tuesday, in an outside finale, the Salt Lake Crusaders organization will hold a live jousting competition, with horses, long spears and armored knights.
Each year the library has a different themed summer reading experience meant to encourage children to continue reading while school is adjourned. In years past, they have gone to outer space, gone back and forward in time, and traveled the world through reading.