Officers with the Orem Police Department apprehended a man they say allegedly entered a residence and took thousands of dollars worth of property while the homeowners were on vacation.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, police responded to reports of a delayed burglary. Orem homeowners returned to their residence from a week-long vacation in March to find their front door had been pried open with a tool, bending the inside washer of the door.
The homeowners called police, reporting several items had been stolen. During a catalog of the missing items, the homeowners told police a rose gold chain, two diamond rings, Apple Airpods, a pair of hoop earrings, a dark gray Samsung cellphone and $353 in cash were missing from the residence.
The homeowners also discovered an Apple Macbook Pro was missing, as well. Police estimated that the total value of the missing items was almost $5,500, according to arrest documents.
The daughter of the homeowners told police that a colleague had identified 21-year-old Omner Eliur Aguilar of Orem as a potential suspect after he began messaging people shortly after the incident.
In the messages, Aguilar was allegedly trying to sell items that were identical to what was missing from the home in the days following the reported burglary, including a laptop, Apple Airpods and a gold chain necklace.
Police compared the photos provided by the homeowners of the stolen items to the pictures of the items Aguilar was attempting to sell, confirming a match between the gold chain necklace in both pictures, according to the probable cause affidavit.
In an interview with the homeowners’ dog trainer, she said she was allowed into the residence with a set of keys while the family was on vacation.
While she was entering the home to retrieve dog food, the dog trainer reported that she was startled by the presence of a Hispanic man, but thought nothing of it and left with the dog food. She allegedly told police the man appeared to be the only person in the home at the time.
The daughter told police that while the dog sitter was at the home, she remained in the driveway of the residence in her family’s vehicle with Aguilar.
Once the dog sitter left, Aguilar and the daughter allegedly remained in the driveway, talking for some time before Aguilar exited the vehicle and left on foot. The daughter was then picked up by her friends and left the area, according to arrest documents.
The daughter told police that while she was with Aguilar, he never entered the house as he was not allowed inside.
Police searched the Utah County Pawn Shop database and discovered that Aguilar has allegedly pawned several items at EZ Pawn in the days that the family was on vacation as well as days after items were reported stolen.
Authorities responded to EZ Pawn to see the items that were pawned, which police asserted matched the description and photos of the stolen items. The amount of property that was allegedly pawned by Aguilar was valued at $540.
Officers made contact with Aguilar on Thursday, taking him into custody under the suspicion of second-degree felony theft, second-degree felony burglary, class A misdemeanor theft by deception and a warrant for class B misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
While police were searching Aguilar’s person at the Utah County Jail, they discovered a small, empty bag with white, powdery residue. Authorities have petitioned that prosecutors charge Aguilar with an additional charge for bringing prohibited items into a correctional facility, a class A misdemeanor.
He is currently being held in the Utah County Jail on $10,000 bail.