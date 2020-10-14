An Orem man is in custody after his alleged involvement in the theft of a specialized mountain bike.
Officers with the Orem Police Department were assigned to a theft case on Oct. 3 after an unknown man had allegedly contacted someone selling a custom gray specialized mountain bike valued at $3,500. The seller and the suspect made arrangements for the man to visit and see the bike at the seller’s address.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, the seller told police he had left his garage open for about two hours while he was mowing his lawn, and after completing this task, discovered that the bike was missing once he returned. The seller alleged this was the same day he had given the prospective buyer his address.
Authorities were able to obtain video surveillance of the area, which allegedly showed a tall male with dark, curly hair, a tan-colored jacket and dark pants nearby.
On Oct. 8, police were assigned to another theft case after a resident who had posted a bike for sale on KSL reported a man between the ages of 17 and 23 years old with curly black hair and an approximate height of 6 feet had made arrangements with the seller to participate in a test ride of the bike.
When the man arrived, according to arrest documents, he got on the bike to test it and quickly rode away. The bike was valued at $2,900.
Almost a week later, on Oct. 13, Orem officials were assigned to a vehicle theft case where a man — described as being about 22 years old and 6 feet tall — had made contact with someone selling their vehicle and made arrangements to meet the seller for a test drive.
When the man arrived for the test drive, he allegedly took the vehicle and never returned it.
In two of the three cases, according to the probable cause affidavit, the suspect reached out to each individual seller using the same phone number. Police found that the number was linked to a resident in Salt Lake City who also had the phone number linked to a Snapchat account.
The Snapchat account’s profile picture was matched with a state identification card picture that did not belong to the owner of the phone number. The man in the profile picture was instead identified as 22-year-old Kaelun Deed Schaerrer of Orem.
Through further investigation, authorities discovered the phone number was also linked to Schaerrer’s pawn database. Schaerrer’s Utah identification card was also linked to the pawn database and the phone number. Using the database, police found that Schaerrer had allegedly pawned both of the bikes shortly after they were reported stolen, according to arrest documents.
Officers with the American Fork Police Department had described the same suspect as being wanted for questioning in a theft case where a 6-foot-tall man in his late teens with long, curly hair had made arrangements to meet someone selling their bike. The man in the American Fork case reportedly contacted the seller using Schaerrer’s number.
On Tuesday, officers responded to Schaerrer’s last known address. While there, police allegedly located the stolen vehicle around the corner from the residence. Authorities made contact with one of Schaerrer’s roommates, who allowed officials to enter the home, according to the probable cause statement.
While inside, Schaerrer came out of his room and was handcuffed and placed in a sitting position on the couch.
Officials read Schaerrer his Miranda Rights, and he allegedly agreed to speak with police. During an interview with authorities, Schaerrer reportedly said he set up contact with each of the sellers, took the bikes and pawned them because he needed money to live.
When pushed about the stolen vehicle parked around the corner from the residence, Schaerrer allegedly said he had taken the vehicle and advised police the keys were in the top drawer of his dresser in his room, according to arrest documents.
Schaerrer reportedly gave police permission to enter and search his room. While conducting a search of the room, police allegedly discovered the keys to the stolen vehicle in his dresser as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia located under his bed.
Schaerrer was booked into custody under the suspicion of second-degree felony theft, third-degree felony theft, class B misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arresting officers have asked that Schaerrer be held without bail because of his history of theft as well as incidents in the past where he has absconded from Adult Probation and Parole.
“I believe that Schaerrer will flee the state if he is allowed to bail out,” according to the probable cause statement. “I also believe that he will continue to steal vehicles and whatever he can take if he is allowed to bail out of jail.”
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail.