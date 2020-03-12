The Orem Police Department arrested a local man after he allegedly committed felony acts of forgery and theft.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, 21-year-old Alexander Khristian Case is responsible for over $4,000 that officials report he stole from a former coworker.
Orem officials made contact with the victim on Tuesday, a fellow employee at Culvers, who told police an ex-employee had fraudulently cashed four checks for $500 each into a Chase Bank account under Case’s name.
The victim told police he realized something was wrong because the check numbers were out of sequence from what the company was using and stated that check amounts are never an even number due to taxes.
Officials looked through the evidence and observed that although the check numbers are different, the pay period remained the same, according to arrest documents.
The victim also told police Case worked for the located for less than a week, asserting that there was no way the suspect would have been paid the amount reflected in the fraudulent checks. According to the probable cause affidavit, the arresting officer also observed that although the numeric value of one of the checks was $500, the amount was recorded in the company’s records as $122.54.
Officials were also told by the victim that he had received notification from Chase Bank that a credit card payment of $2,581.30 was also made Tuesday. When the victim allegedly called the bank to confirm who had made the transaction, and he was told it was Chase.
Orem police made contact with Case on Wednesday where he was transported to the police station for questioning. Case allegedly confirmed that he had worked for Culvers for a short time at the beginning of January and told officials he made about $8 per hour, according to arrest documents.
Case reportedly told police he had picked up a physical check at the beginning of March and that it went straight into his bank account that day. He also told police that he was speaking to a woman on WhatsApp and had since given her his information, stating that she must have made the deposits.
The officer allegedly confronted Case about requiring a physical check to make a mobile deposit, to which the suspect allegedly admitted having possession of. The officer further confronted the suspect about the check being deposited via a mobile device and reported that Case “did not have a straight answer or response,” according to the statement.
Case allegedly told police the teller only showed him how to do mobile deposits and also told the officer he had activated a Chase credit card the day before he was questioned and used it at a local mall. He told officers the card was located at his home.
Officials reported the total amount lost by Culvers, which does not include the initial $122.54 owed to Case for his time working with the location, is $4,458.76. Case was placed into custody under suspicion of third-degree felony theft and third-degree felony forgery.
Case is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $5,000 bail.