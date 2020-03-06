Police arrested a 29-year-old Orem man Thursday after he reportedly burglarized a home.
Mark McDaniel was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of the second-degree felony of burglary of a dwelling, the class A misdemeanors of theft by deception and theft by receiving stolen property and the class B misdemeanor of use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Orem police responded to an apartment on Feb. 29 for the report of a burglary, according to a police report. A backpack containing a laptop, wireless headphones and a flash drive was reportedly stolen from the home.
On Wednesday, the laptop’s tracker activated in Sandy, according to the police report. Police contacted the person who lives at the address, who said that they purchased it from an Orem man named Mark. Officers found McDaniel, who pawned a pair of wireless headphones that matched the serial numbers of the stolen pair.
Other individuals told police that they saw McDaniel with the backpack and stolen items around the time of the reported burglary and had taken him to a pawnshop.