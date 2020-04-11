An Orem man died in a car accident Saturday afternoon while traveling eastbound on state Route 201, according to Utah Highway Patrol, or UHP.
The unnamed 25-year-old man was traveling at a high rate of speed and "swerving through traffic" when the front driver side caught on the rear passenger side of a semitrailer, according to a UHP statement.
The man was driving a white Aston Martin, and the crash happened while he was traveling eastbound on state Route 201 just east of 900 West at approximately 800 West, UHP said.
After hitting the semitrailer, the Aston Martin lost control, spun and went up onto the right shoulder concrete barrier before coming back into traffic and hitting another passenger car.
Authorities report the driver of the Aston Martin was wearing a seat belt, but the belt tore during impact and he was ejected as the vehicle made contact with the barrier wall. The driver, who was alone in his car, was determined dead at the scene.
UHP did not report any other injuries involved in the incident.
The driver's side door of the Aston Martin was torn off and the vehicle sustained heavy damage overall, UHP reported.
Speed was a contributing factor to the crash, according to the UHP, as the man was seen by witnesses driving an estimated 100 mph in a 65 mph zone with advisory speed limit signs near the location of 50 mph.
The crash shut down the road until approximately 3:30 p.m. the same day.
Though there are less cars on Utah roads due to coronavirus self-quarantine recommendations, UHP emphasized in its press release that officers are still out enforcing speed limits, and they ask drivers to slow down and get rid of any distractions.