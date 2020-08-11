Lisa Peay was told her infant son, who was born with Down syndrome would likely never walk or smile, but Jonny Peay does both.
In fact he proved the system wrong. Jonny recently graduated with a two-year degree from Utah State University through its Aggies Elevated program.
Since 2012, the Daily Herald has been watching Jonny Peay work his way through an education system that is still hesitant and cautious on how it handles students with Down syndrome.
As a ninth-grader at Canyon View Junior High in Orem, Jonny not only learned a variety of subjects, but he helped others as a peer tutor. That was eight years ago.
“I like to peer tutor because I love kids with disabilities, and I want to help. I like to help Sidney read,” Jonny said as a ninth grader. “I can read because I have a very good teacher. Reading is important to me. Reading is very important.”
Jonny worked four times a week for four years, starting in sixth grade, with reading tutor Grace Craig, from the University of Utah’s reading clinic.
“He has made great progress. We keep raising the bar, and we support his dreams,” Lisa Peay said in 2012. “ ‘Why not?’ is the response I like to get from teachers and people in a position to open doors. There are always going to be people who are ‘dream killers.’ We choose to ignore people who like to label and limit and say, ‘He’ll never do that.’ Jon is a brave soldier and a great kid. I am very proud of him.”
In some parts of the United States and certainly the world, Jonny Peay wouldn’t be allowed in college, in fact, he wouldn’t exist.
Among all the things Mark and Lisa Peay were told Jonny wouldn’t be able to do is read, write, speak, grow in knowledge, retain it, and much more.
“Every single expert, they all told me he was on the very low end of the learning scale,” said Lisa Peay. “I ignored them.”
Through long days and years of the Peays fighting the system and helping their son, the reward paid off. Jonny can read, speak and write, not only in English but also in Tongan.
Jonny’s skin may been Caucasian, but his soul and heart is with his Tongan brothers and sisters.
As a young boy, Jonny met lots of Tongan friends that invited him to go to church with them. When he was baptized at age 9, he was invited to attend the Orem Tongan ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Lisa Peay said there was a sense of camaraderie and acceptance with Jonny that endeared the family to worship with their Polynesian friends.
For Jonny to have gone through high school and receive a diploma instead of a certificate of completion like other special needs kids is remarkable, but he did it.
After high school, Jonny attended part-time classes at Utah Valley University where he was a member of the “Act Risk No More” acting troupe. He carried a 3.94 GPA.
Jonny also served a service mission for the LDS Church. He served locally during the day, but was allowed to be at home at night.
Attending UVU was just another education step for Jonny. According to Lisa Peay he had his sights set on attending USU in Logan.
USU has the only college program in the state for students with special needs. The Aggies Elevated program, however, has limited entrance.
Aggies Elevated is an inclusive two-year certificate program for young adults with intellectual disabilities (ID). It is one of the few such programs in the Intermountain Region to offer an inclusive residential living component, but Jonny got in.
Like many college students, Jonny was elated when his acceptance letter to USU landed in his mailbox.
“I felt so happy,” Jonny said.
For Jonny, who was 22 at the time, getting into USU was an intricate process of meetings, interviewing and then spending a day on campus to see if he fit with the campus and if the campus fit for him.
“It was not easy to get accepted,” Lisa Peay said. “He (Jonny) went through many interviews, visited the campus, etc., but he really wanted to attend college. We actually prayed about it for two years, it was difficult for me to let him go.”
Lisa Peay added, “He took electives too, like a first-aid class, bowling and he also interned at the Aggies Recreational Center. (ARC). He has applied at gyms but nobody is hiring because of the virus.”
He loved his experience at USU, it was not easy — he had to adapt, get used to a roommate, keep up his assignments, get himself to his classes on time — but he did it, according to Lisa Peay.
“He had to finish his classes online because of the virus, and the graduation ceremony was canceled, which was disappointing after two years of hard work,” Lisa Peay said.
Knowing there were others that would benefit from the Aggies Elevated program, two summers ago Jonny, with some help, formed the Jonny and Friends Foundation.
The purpose of the foundation is to raise money for scholarships to help those with intellectual disabilities who can’t afford school programs attend universities.
Each summer the foundation has held a benefit golf tournament to raise money.
Members of the Jonny and Friends Foundation board include Mike Reid, professional golfer; Bruce Brockbank, Brigham Young University’s Men’s golf coach; Terral Cochran, Peay family friend; and Glen Overton, Utah County developer.
“When you meet Jonny, you’re a friend for life,” Reid said. “He’s a pioneer for this program at Utah State.”
While COVID-19 is getting in the way of Jonny’s goals, his mother knows that he will flourish with the next opportunity and the next after that. Jonny is an example and a hero and he believes that is what the world needs right now.