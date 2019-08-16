An Orem man missing in the mountains of Montana was found alive early Friday morning.
Kaden Laga, 25, went missing Sunday, and according to a Facebook update from his family posted at 2:45 a.m. Friday, Laga was found alive.
“WE FOUND HIM!! And he’s alive!” the post stated.
The family said that Laga walked into one of the search camps that was set up and he was “healthy and well.”
“Thank you thank you THANK YOU again for everyone’s effort and prayers. More details will emerge over time. He’s well enough to stay the night and fly out in helicopter first thing in the morning where we will meet him where they land,” the Facebook post stated.
According to media and family reports, Laga was riding horses in the Bitteroot Mountains in southwest Montana with family members when one of the horses became lame.
Laga said he would walk the horse and split off from the group, planning to meet up with them at a trailhead around 3 p.m. Sunday. He never showed up.
Ravalli County Sheriff Stephen Holton, search and rescue, the Montana National Guard and Choice Aviation helped with aerial searches since Monday, according to local news reports, and family members and about six or seven groups of experienced volunteers from Utah joined the search on foot Thursday, according to family.
“God is real. He answers prayers and is a God of miracles,” the family wrote on Facebook after Laga was found.