An Orem man is behind bars after police say he attempted to rob a man at gunpoint.
On Sunday afternoon, authorities with the Orem Police Department were dispatched to reports of an aggravated robbery and were able to make contact with the reporting party.
The complainant advised authorities that an old friend from high school had approached him and offered him a ride home from the Jackson’s Oil gas station at the intersection of University Parkway and Geneva Road.
When the complainant entered the vehicle, his high school friend introduced him to her boyfriend, a man he identified as 22-year-old Kenny Dale Prows of Orem. Kenny was allegedly sitting in the front passenger seat, and the complainant was sitting behind the driver’s seat.
The reporting party told police that as the vehicle was traveling north on Geneva Road, Prows allegedly reached into a backpack situated by his feet and brandished a black, semi-automatic handgun, according to arrest documents.
Prows allegedly pointed the handgun at the complainant and commanded him to empty his pockets. When the reporting party refused, Prows reportedly attempted to grab the backpack the complainant had with him while pointing the firearm in his direction.
The complainant and Prows allegedly fought over the backpack for a short time before — according to the probable cause affidavit — Prows let go of it, cocked the pistol and told the reporting party, “I will blow off your kneecap.”
The reporting party opened the door and exited the vehicle while it was still in motion, fleeing the area. Officers made contact with the complainant who was able to identify Prows through the Facebook app on his phone.
On Monday, detectives with the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force located and apprehended Prows. During an interview with police, Prows allegedly said he had been inside of the vehicle and participated in a confrontation with the complainant, but he had only attempted to assault him and never had a firearm in his possession.
Prows was taken into custody under the suspicion of first-degree felony attempted aggravated robbery. Arresting officers have petitioned officials for Prows to be held on high or no bail, advising the court that he constitutes a substantial danger to the community and could potentially flee the jurisdiction of the court.