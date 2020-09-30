An Orem man is in custody after he allegedly broke into a storage unit at a local business, cut into a gun safe and took several firearms.
Officers with the Orem Police Department responded to the residence on July 24 after receiving reports of a burglar. Authorities made contact with the complainant, who advised police that a storage unit outside of his business had been broken into, and a gun safe inside of the storage unit had been cut into and several firearms stolen.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, two old-fashioned muzzleloader rifles, a 16-gauge shotgun and two pellet guns as well as a large amount of copper wiring were reported missing.
After some time, detectives with the Lindon Police Department made contact with 38-year-old Cole Allen Salgy of Orem, who allegedly told authorities he committed the burglary and turned in the two muzzleloader rifles. One of Salgy’s alleged accomplices reportedly turned in the missing 16-gauge shotgun and two pellet guns.
Officials took pictures of each of the firearms that were turned in, and these pictures were shown to the complainant, who positively identified the firearms as his.
Monday evening, officials attempted to make contact with Salgy at the Orem Frontrunner Station. While there, Salgy was detained and transported to the Orem Police Station.
Before being transported, police searched Salgy’s person and allegedly found a straw he reportedly used to ingest heroin as well as an empty box for a THC vape pen cartridge. A vape pen with a THC cartridge was also allegedly discovered in the back pocket of Salgy’s backpack.
Orem authorities interviewed Salgy on Monday where he allegedly told police he committed the burglary with two accomplices, describing how the trio gained access to the storage unit and the gun safe, according to arrest documents. Police showed Salgy the pictures of the firearms, and he reportedly positively identified the weapons in the pictures as the firearms he took.
Salgy allegedly said he transported the two muzzleloader rifles to his own storage unit in Orem before they were turned over to detectives. He then allegedly gave authorities a written confession, as well.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Salgy has previously been convicted for felony unlawful possession of a financial transaction card in the Fourth District Court of Provo, which made him a Category II restricted person.
Salgy was taken into custody under the suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated burglary, second-degree felony theft of a firearm, third-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, class B misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $10,010 bail.