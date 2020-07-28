Officers with the Orem Police Department received reports of a man threatening to kill Cafe Rio employees and customers.
Authorities arrived on scene Monday after 7:15 p.m. to find a man, later identified as 34-year-old Daniel Medina Rivera of Orem, trying to fight people and threatening to shoot customers and employees at the Cafe Rio located on Center Street.
Rivera was allegedly standing in line yelling at customers and several employees when he noticed police approaching him. According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, Rivera allegedly turned around and said, “Here we go,” before raising his arms in what appeared to be a fighting stance.
Officers grabbed Rivera’s wrists and escorted him out of the establishment where he was placed in handcuffs. Authorities reported Rivera actively resisted arrest while police attempted to detain him, pulling away several times and refusing to comply with commands to stop.
While authorities detained Rivera, he repeatedly yelled at, and threatened, officers, allegedly telling at least three officials he was going to shoot and kill them with his “Glock 50,” according to arrest documents.
Later that evening, Rivera reportedly told police that if he had a gun on his person he would shoot each officer as well as the judge and prosecutors he would face in court, adding that he should have killed the racist employees at Cafe Rio.
Officers identified Rivera by his Texas driver’s license after he repeatedly refused to identify himself.
A Cafe Rio employee met with officers, alleging that Rivera yelled at and repeatedly threatened to kill him while lunging toward him and swinging his arms in at attempt to hit him. According to the probable cause affidavit, the employee told police Rivera’s swings never made contact with him.
The employee also told authorities he and his boss asked Rivera to leave the locations several times but Rivera allegedly refused and continued to threaten customers and employees.
Police brought Rivera to a patrol car to be transported to the Utah County Jail where he continued to yell at, and threaten, police. Once he was placed into the patrol car, Rivera allegedly began head-butting the cage window and kicking the door with force more than 15 times, according to arrest documents.
Officers forcibly pulled Rivera out of the vehicle to place leg restraints on his legs in an attempt to keep him from kicking the door after Rivera allegedly refused to comply with commands to stop damaging the cage and step out of the vehicle.
Rivera was placed back in the patrol car with leg restraints and the seat belt was pulled tight to keep him from head-butting the cage. In spite of the restraints, Rivera allegedly continued to try to kick the car door.
He was taken into custody under suspicion of second-degree felony commercial obstruction, third-degree felony damage to jails, class B misdemeanor assault, class B misdemeanor threat of violence inciting fear of injury or death, class B misdemeanor interference with an arresting officer, class B misdemeanor failure to disclose identity, and class C misdemeanor disorderly conduct after request to stop.
Rivera is currently in custody at the Utah County Jail on $10,010 bail.