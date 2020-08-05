Officers with the Orem Police Department arrested a local man following a traffic stop after they suspected the occupant had felony warrants for his arrest.
During a routine patrol, an officer saw a white GMC truck driving south on Sandhill Road and noticed the driver looking at him through the driver’s side mirror.
The officer followed the vehicle, which had two occupants, and ran the license plate number of the vehicle, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
The plate returned an Orem resident who did not appear to be in the vehicle but who lived with someone who had an active felony warrant. The driver pulled into a Walmart parking lot.
While the driver was outside of his vehicle, the officer was able to confirm the driver appeared to be 28-year-old Jesus Concepcion Santibanez of Orem.
The officer waited in the area to see if the driver would return to the truck, watching as he entered the vehicle and turned back onto Sandhill Road, driving south. The officer followed the vehicle toward the driver's residence before initiating a traffic stop at 400 E 1600 South under the suspicion that the driver had a warrant for his arrest, according to arrest documents.
Approaching the driver’s side of the vehicle, the officer made contact with the driver who allegedly attempted to identify himself as a family member. The officer informed him that the picture of the individual who was associated with the personal information he was giving authorities did not match his description.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the officer told Santibanez that he believed his name was Jesus. Santibanez allegedly continued to give the officer the name and personal information of one of his family members.
The officer asked Santibanez for any credit or debit cards that had his name on them, which he allegedly said he did not.
Santibanez was asked to exit the vehicle and was detained under the suspicion of providing false personal information to a police officer, allegedly continuing to tell officers he was his family member.
Authorities attempted to contact the family member but were unable to reach him. The officer called other officials to the scene and showed them Santibanez’ file photo as well as his driver’s license. Police confirmed the driver of the vehicle was Santibanez.
Before taking him into custody, authorities performed a search on his person and discovered two bags that contained a brown, powdery substance consistent with heroin. The combined amount was estimated to be about one ounce, according to arrest documents.
During the search, officers also located Santibanez’ driver license and two credit cards with his name on them in his wallet. The passenger was released from the scene, and the vehicle Santibanez had been driving was towed.
An inventory of the vehicle allegedly yielded several items of drug paraphernalia commonly used for drug distribution, according to the probable cause statement, including small bags, several tooter straws, a locked box with a loaded syringe of heroin, aluminum foil, more small bags and a scale.
Santibanez was taken into custody under suspicion of second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute, class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanor giving false personal information of another actual person, and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was also taken in for active warrants involving third-degree felony theft and class A misdemeanor falsely obtaining or dispensing a prescription.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $31,960 bail.