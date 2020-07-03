An Orem man is in custody after officials say he shot one of the members of his family six times with a .45 caliber handgun late Tuesday night.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officers with the Orem Police Department were called to an apartment at the Cherry Hill Apartments after receiving multiple reports of a man who had just been shot.
When officers arrived on scene, they located a 49-year-old man lying on the ground in the front entrance of an apartment. The man was conscious but had several injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.
Authorities began life-saving measures as the man was transported to the hospital for further care. The shooter was later identified as 23-year-old Andres Juan Maldonado of Orem, according to arrest documents.
Officers cleared the apartment to ensure Maldonado nor any other potential individuals with gunshot wounds were inside, and once the scene was secure, witnesses and family members said that the man and Maldonado had been in an argument.
The encounter allegedly stemmed from chores around the home, along with other issues, and ended with Maldonado being kicked out of the apartment. Maldonado left the apartment while the man began to pack the suspect’s belongings to get him moved out.
Maldonado allegedly returned later in the night, pounding on the door. When the man answered the door, another verbal confrontation with Maldonado began. According to the probable cause affidavit, during the encounter, Maldonado brandished a .45 caliber handgun and shot the man several times.
Maldonado then allegedly fled the scene.
A witness, who had been previously invited over to help the man pack Maldonado’s belongings, was reportedly inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. When the shots were fired, the witness ran to the man and observed his injuries and that he was conscious.
Maldonado was located in Orem on Thursday afternoon, and police responded to his location, taking him into custody for questioning. Maldonado allegedly told police he shot the man but could not recall how many times.
Maldonado was arrested under the suspicion of first-degree felony attempted murder and was also cited for driving with no proof of insurance. He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail.
The 49-year-old man is receiving medical care.