Authorities in Orem took a local man into custody after they say he was involved in multiple thefts from Walmart totaling more than $500.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officers with the Orem Police Department responded to reports of a theft in progress at a Walmart location Friday.
A loss prevention employee told police that a man was concealing items in a black duffel bag. The employee also told police the man was a suspect in a previous theft case at the same store and at another location in Salt Lake County.
The loss prevention employee told police he began watching the suspect in person after recognizing him from a previous theft case, allegedly watching him remove theft prevention devices from several DVDs before he would put them in his duffel bag.
Additionally, according to the probable cause affidavit, the loss prevention employee witnessed the man allegedly place several food items into the duffel bag as he walked through the grocery sections of the store.
When officials arrived on scene, they waited outside for the suspect to exit the store, locating the man walking through the parking lot and making contact with him before he left the property. According to arrest documents, the man, identified as 33-year-old Christopher Glaze of Orem, was found to be in possession of a large, black duffel bag.
Officers told Glaze they needed to speak with him inside, and Glaze allegedly cooperated and followed authorities back into the Walmart. Inside the loss prevention office, Glaze pulled several items out of the duffel bag which he allegedly said belonged to Walmart and for which he had not paid.
The items included food and several DVDs. In total, Glaze was allegedly in possession of $503 worth of stolen items.
Two black bags with several additional DVDs were also discovered inside the duffel bag, totaling $88, according to the probable cause statement. Glaze allegedly said they were from a previous theft.
Glaze allegedly told police he went to the Walmart location, realized he needed food and began to shoplift food items. Later during that same trip, Glaze allegedly said he realized he needed DVDs and began to conceal those items, as well.
The loss prevention employee searched Glaze’s name on Walmart’s system and discovered he had signed an acknowledgement that he was trespassed from all Walmart locations on July 7 after an alleged incident at a location in Salt Lake City. Glaze allegedly told authorities he remembers signing the acknowledgement.
During a search of his person prior to his arrest, police allegedly discovered several small, rolled cigarettes in Glaze’s pants pockets. Glaze allegedly said they were filled with spice, a synthetic cannabinoid.
Glaze was taken into custody under the suspicion of second-degree felony commercial obstruction, class A misdemeanor retail theft, class B misdemeanor retail theft by removing a theft prevention device, class B misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $10,000 bail.