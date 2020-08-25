Authorities took an Orem man into custody after he was allegedly involved in two burglaries two days apart.
Officers with the Orem Police Department responded to a local residence after the homeowner reported a man, later identified as 43-year-old Christopher RD Edwards of Orem, entered the property without permission Saturday.
Around 1 a.m., the homeowner told police that Edwards allegedly entered through the back door, which had been left unlocked, and took steaks out of the freezer located in the garage, according to the probable cause statement flied in support of the arrest.
Edwards, alongside a second man who is unknown, then reportedly used the barbecue grill in the backyard to cook the steaks. The two men also allegedly cooked corn and drank sodas that were removed from the garage.
Before leaving the area, Edwards and the other man allegedly left the items inside a trash can in the backyard. The homeowner told officials Edwards does not live at the residence and has not been allowed to enter without permission.
Authorities were called to another residence late Monday evening, just before 10:50 p.m., to reports of a burglary in progress. The homeowner advised police that several individuals were in her backyard and appeared to be taking items from behind her shed, according to arrest documents.
The homeowner said they had parked their vehicle in front of her house and estimated there were three to four people involved. When officers arrived on scene, they were able to locate the vehicle parking in front of the residence and made contact with the four individuals sitting inside.
Officials recognized one of the four individuals as Edwards, who they knew to be an alleged suspect in the previous burglary case just two days prior. Authorities ordered Edwards to remain inside the vehicle several times.
Edwards reportedly refused and began to walk away while officials continued to issue commands to remain on scene. After Edwards allegedly continued to refuse orders, authorities placed him in handcuffs.
Officers searched his person before transporting him to the Utah County Jail and discovered several small plastic bags with a brown, tar-like substance consistent with heroin. Officials also found tooters, which are makeshift pipes commonly used to inhale heroin.
During an interview with police, Edwards allegedly told authorities he had entered a residence Saturday and, while there, reportedly said he cooked and ate the homeowner’s steaks without permission.
Edwards was taken into custody under suspicion of second-degree felony burglary of a dwelling, class A misdemeanor failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, class B misdemeanor theft, and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $10,000 bail.