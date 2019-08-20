An Orem man who was lost for nearly five days in the Montana wilderness was interviewed Tuesday on Fox News.
Host Shepard Smith talked to Kaden Laga and his wife Arden Laga about his experience being lost in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness in Southeast Montana.
Kaden Laga, 25, went missing on Aug. 11, while riding horses in the Bitteroot Mountains in southwest Montana with family members. One of the horses became lame, and Kaden Laga said he would walk the horse and split off from the group, planning to meet up with them at a trailhead around 3 p.m. Sunday. He never showed up.
Arden Laga, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, also appeared on the show.
Smith related that at one point, Kaden Laga wrote a goodbye note to his wife, unsure if he would ever see her again.
"In case I don't make it out of here. I love you, I loved my life with you," Smith read.
Kaden Laga said that he spent most of his time worrying about his wife and unborn son.
"Pretty early on, when I realized I was lost, I came to grasp with the possibility of me dying, and actually came quite to peace with it, was actually not too worried," Kaden Laga said. "Of all the places to die, the Bitterroot Wilderness is the place to do it."
Kaden Laga said it was the promise to his wife to get back to take care of his wife and baby that helped him focus on his goal to get home "no matter what."
On the show, he said that he survived by eating bugs and berries during the time he was lost.
"I've been in those woods several years, so I knew that huckleberries and thimbleberries were safe and grasshoppers as well," he said.
Arden Laga also said she felt peace because she knew he was alive and that she prayed for him to be safe.
Kaden Laga walked into one of the search camps early in the morning on Aug. 16, relatively healthy, and was able to return home shortly after.
When asked what her reaction was when she heard her husband was alive, Arden Laga said, "No anger, just relief that we found him."
"I heard screaming downstairs that we got a message that he was alive and I just fell on my knees and was just sobbing that that was true," Arden Laga said.