A former Utah Valley University wrestler accused of sexually assaulting a number of women pleaded guilty to two second-degree felony charges for forcible sexual abuse and one class A misdemeanor charge for sexual battery in three separate cases.
According to court documents, 23-year-old Dayton Lee Racer of Orem was charged in two separate counties with two felony forcible sexual abuse and two misdemeanor sexual battery charges after three women came forward alleging he sexually assaulted them at separate times.
Racer was originally charged with first-degree felony rape in October 2019 after a woman contacted police alleging the college student had sexually assaulted her. According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, the woman had met Racer on a dating app and had several conversations with him over text and through the application.
On Oct. 7, 2019, the woman traveled to Racer’s residence where they were to meet before their date, but when she arrived, Racer answered the door in only his underwear and told her they were not going to leave the house because “he did not feel like going out,” according to arrest documents.
The pair started a movie on the couch when Racer began to inappropriately touch her and made several sexual advances while the woman refused. Racer then proceeded to pick the woman up and throw her on his bed where he sexually assaulted her while she continued to tell him “no” and cry. Once she was able to get away from him, the woman retrieved her clothing and went straight to the police station where she reported the incident.
A year earlier, Racer was issued a probable cause summons after a woman at the University of Utah Hospital reported a sex offense that occurred at the Bonanza Festival at the River’s Edge Resort.
According to court documents, a festival attendee was with her friends at the festival when they entered Racer’s tent. The woman told authorities that she, her friends and Racer drank alcohol and consumed drugs, and the next thing she remembered was waking up to Racer sexually assaulting her.
He was not arrested after the initial report.
The third woman, according to court documents, went camping with Racer and several other people on July 20, 2019. During the trip, Racer made several advances, which the woman refused, but despite these rejections, Racer inappropriately grabbed the woman several times throughout the trip.
Racer pleaded guilty to one count of forcible sexual abuse on March 4 and the charge was amended from a first-degree felony to a second-degree felony. He was subsequently sentenced to no less than 1 year and no more than 15 years in the Utah State Prison as well as $750 in restitution.
On March 17, Racer also pleaded guilty to an additional forcible sexual abuse charge as well as a charge for sexual battery. The second sexual battery charge was dismissed with prejudice as part of a plea deal negotiated by the defense’s attorneys and state prosecutors. Likewise, the first-degree felony forcible sexual abuse charge was amended to a second-degree felony.
Racer is currently awaiting sentencing.
Barb Smith, a spokeswoman for Utah Valley University, previously said in an emailed statement that Racer was suspended from the wrestling team before criminal proceedings began and never wore the Wolverine uniform or participated in a university-sanctioned wrestling match.