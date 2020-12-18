Orem Mayor Richard Brunst announced this week he will not seek a third term in office.
The announcement came through a video and letter to the City Council, other leaders and residents in the city.
“I have loved serving and working on issues to make Orem a better place with you,” Brunst said. “With that said, I am not interested in overstaying or being a career politician in Orem.”
Brunst said he made the announcement early so that others will know of it in time to consider and prepare for running for mayor if they so choose. His current term will end on Dec. 31, 2021.
“It is my intent to keep working just as hard for the next year as I have for the past seven years,” he said.
In his video, Brunst listed a number of things that have happened in the city during the seven years he has served. They include everything from the re-envisioning of the University Mall to University Place, mass transit updates including the new UVX route, the redevelopment of Midtown 360, and the construction of an LDS temple to name just a few.
When he began serving as mayor in 2013, he said his goal was to be at every groundbreaking, every ribbon cutting and meeting. He said he has accomplished that even in the role as a part-time mayor.
During this year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brunst said he has worked hard with others to keep the economy moving. It is one of the top five or six accomplishments on his list from 2020.
Concerning the CARES Act funding, Brunst said, “We went through grief with the county. Seventeen mayors complained to the county (commission) to release the funding.”
There was $20 million set aside for the business community and the mayors pushed hard to get it released when the county was not cooperative.
“All the mayors worked very hard to see that businesses kept funded,” Brunst said. “There was $3 million in Orem we received for businesses.”
Brunst noted that even during the pandemic the sales tax revenue went up a little.
Concerning the COVID-19 concerns, Orem did not pass a citywide face mask mandate. If residents visited the city offices they had to wear masks and social distance.
At that, by Thanksgiving more than 50 employees were either quarantined because of exposure, or they actually had COVID and the city closed down face-to-face operations and sent employees home for two weeks.
“I am proud of the businesses requiring face masks as people come in their business,” Brunst said.
At the time of this interview, Brunst had not made a clear decision if he would run again. When asked, he did share some tender feelings about being mayor.
“I have loved my term as mayor, and I am still considering if I will run,” Brunst said at the time. “I would not go beyond a third term.”
Brunst has kept his word, now he said he will focus on the coming year’s goals. Those include the new Marriott Hotel at University Place, the completion of the business building at Utah Valley University, the opening of the new library auditorium and the Orem Fitness Center.
Brunst’s biggest desire is to see a new city center. He is concerned about the age and seismic safety of the building and with two cracks running through the building he said he will keep pushing for those changes.