Officers with the Orem Police Department took two local men into custody for their alleged involvement in a vehicle arson.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrests, authorities responded to reports of a vehicle arson at The Hitching Post on July 10. When police arrived, they discovered a red Chevrolet Impala with Utah plates that had been damaged and had fire burning in the gas tank.
The Chevrolet, which was recorded as a total loss due to the damages, is valued at $5,500, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The owner of the vehicle reported having an argument with 25-year-old Esau Jared Moreno-Cordova of Orem the night before the damage was discovered, stating he believed Moreno-Cordova was involved in the incident.
Authorities reviewed video surveillance footage, which showed a Cadillac STS pulling into the parking lot of The Hitching Post at around 6 a.m. on July 10.
The driver of the Cadillac is then seen exiting the vehicle and putting something in the gas tank of the Chevrolet. The driver then gets back into the Cadillac and leaves the scene.
Witnesses told authorities the Cadillac belonged to 28-year-old Jacob Aston of Orem, who reportedly told police it was his vehicle seen in the video footage. He also allegedly said he lit a rag on fire and put it in the gas tank.
Police interviewed Aston on Wednesday, and he allegedly told officials he caused the damages and set fire to the vehicle at Moreno-Cordova’s request, according to arrest documents. Aston allegedly said Moreno-Cordova had made the request after an argument with the vehicle’s owner.
Aston allegedly told authorities Moreno-Cordova was in the vehicle instructing him to “do more” while Aston broke the vehicle’s windows hours before at the alleged arson, between 2-3 a.m. Aston later allegedly returned to try to light the vehicle on fire, telling police it was because Moreno-Cordova made him.
Police brought Moreno-Cordova in for questioning Thursday. Officials allege Moreno-Cordova originally lied about his involvement until he was confronted with evidence, at which point he reportedly told police he had been in the vehicle at the time of the damage.
Moreno-Cordova allegedly told police the idea came from Aston and that he had come along to help him. He also reportedly said he regretted his actions and told officials is was a mistake.
Aston was arrested Wednesday under the suspicion of second-degree felony arson. Moreno-Cordova was taken into custody the following day under the suspicion of second-degree felony arson and third-degree felony obstruction of justice.
Aston and Moreno-Cordova are currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $10,010 and $15,020 bail, respectively.