Orem resident Gillian is looking to give her 4-year-old daughter a special Christmas after receiving custody of her earlier this year.
“We are in our very own apartment for the first time,” Gillian said, adding that support from the community “would mean the world to both of us.”
Gillian she is “just getting back” on her feet after getting into drugs, and as a result, losing custody of her daughter for a year and a half, which she described as “the hardest thing that has ever happened” to her.
Now that Gillian has a stable job, stable housing and custody of her daughter, the Orem resident wants to give her daughter the Christmas she deserves.
The 4-year-old girl, whose favorite colors are pink and purple, is in need of size nine boots as well as size 4T pants and shirts.
She loves reading and would appreciate any books at a kindergarten reading level. She is also asking for Disney princesses, baby dolls and other “super girly stuff.”
Gillian said she is grateful for support from the Utah County community.
“Being a single mom is hard, but having the support of the community makes it easier,” she said.
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed. To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visit https://subforsanta.org.