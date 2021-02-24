Not being able celebrate summer is kind of like a kid with money in his pocket, running to the candy store and finding it closed.
Orem residents will be happy to know their yearly Summerfest Celebration is a go, unless the state health department says otherwise. Organizers are planning to open the whole candy store, including parades, carnival, fun booths, entertainment and fireworks.
Ashlie Mann, chairwoman of the Summerfest event, said she is excited and ready to roll.
“We’re all just waiting,” Mann said. “They say we should all have availability to the vaccine by May.”
Orem, as well as other cities and celebrations have ordered their parade floats and contracted with the carnivals.
“We’re all in cahoots with each other,” Mann said. “We want to move forward and feel normal.”
While other states and leaders in Washington D.C. may feel otherwise, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is optimistic about summer gatherings.
“I’m really baffled by the pessimism we keep hearing from DC. Almost all the science (including concerns about variants) is overwhelmingly positive. With vaccine numbers soaring, I truly believe that we will be celebrating maskless in large groups by the 4th (if not sooner),” Cox wrote on Twitter.
Summerfest is hoping it will be sooner than that. The Orem celebration is slated for June 7-12. If it doesn’t happen, the city will hold another Summerfest Lite in August.
"We are optimistic that we will be able to have Summerfest in June,” said Steven Downs, deputy city manager. “We recognize that there may be some modifications that will be required, but we believe we can do something really special."
Mann said organizers are already planning for the car show and pool party in the middle of the week, with all the boutiques coming back and the carnival on Friday and Saturday. The parade is the biggest hang-up, without knowing what rules for crowds and social distancing may be in effect at that point.
"This will be good for the public,” Downs said. “By June we are looking at a significant percentage of our public having been vaccinated, or at least having had the opportunity to be vaccinated. This will give all of us more confidence that we can have a safe and fun event."
Mann said her committee isn’t expecting any big surprises, but residents should plan on a good time.
“It will be just as big or bigger than ever before,” Mann said. “We’ll make it a fun event.”
Summerfest will be held at the City Center Park only. In years past it has also used a portion of the SCERA Park, but that is not expected this year.
Residents who would like to keep up on the Summerfest events and COVID-19 rules can visit http://summerfest.orem.org.