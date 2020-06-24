Orem city has announced that Debbie Boone, longtime employee with the Parks and Recreation Department, will step in as interim director replacing Karl Hirst.
"With 24 years of service with Orem's Recreation Department, Debbie Boone has been appointed as the city's Interim Recreation Director,” said Jamie Davidson, city manager. “She assumes responsibility at a time where there is a lot happening in the department and while Karl will continue to be a part of the Fitness Center construction effort. I have confidence in Debbie and her new responsibilities to lead the department forward."
Boone, is helping Hirst out while he takes on the interim role of Police Chief during the city’s hiring search to replace retiring Chief Gary Giles.
While that may all sound confusing, the one thing that isn’t, according to Hirst, is that Boone is the best one to step in as interim director.
“Debbie is well respected and recognized locally, statewide and on a national level for her work in youth recreation,” Hirst said. “She is excellent and has a lot of connections.”
Boone will take care of the day-to-day operations of the department while Hirst continues overseeing the new Orem Fitness Center construction.
“Debbie has been in charge of outdoor recreation. She has a master’s degree and a lot of experience,” said Brenn Bybee, assistant city manager. “She’s had a huge part in building our recreation programs and is a member of the Central Utah Recreation Association. This is a great opportunity for her to showcase her talents and abilities.”
The changes will all take place by Friday. It is anticipated it will take about four to five months to secure a new police chief and then Hirst and Boone will move back to their old positions.