Orem residents living in the central area of the city are in need of better water pressure and water storage.
During Tuesday’s city council work session, Chris Tschirki, director of Public Works, let the council know just how much need there is.
“Water resources are one of our greatest resources in the city,” Tschirki said. “We heavily rely on water resources found in the mountains.”
But Tschirki noted that Orem still is lacking about 10 million gallons of drinking water for the city, according to Utah state requirements.
For the past few months Public Works has been updating the Utility Master Plan for Orem and looking at the peak water demand for Orem as of 2020.
That led to the need for building a 10 million-gallon tank in central Orem. According to Tschirki, the city has been talking about that need for nearly 15 years.
“We are not providing good pressure, and it’s the largest zone in the city,” Tschirki said.
The city has looked at 12 properties that have open land for a tank and the best option is at the Orem Community Park, just south of the Orem Fitness Center and north of Orem Elementary School.
Tschirki said that originally Orem was to join with Vineyard in putting in the tank, but the city was notified that Vineyard is anticipating putting in its own tank.
Because of piping and infrastructure, the closer to 400 South and west of State Street the less expensive the project will be.
“The Public Works Advisory Commission approves of the location,” Tschirki said. “Our recommendation is to move forward with the 10 million-gallon tank.”
The tank will be buried, and the park and pavilions will be rebuilt to the same or higher specifications, according to Tschirki.
The cost will be about $13 million and is targeted for a bond. The city also will have need for another storage facility and power station to help with pressure. The entire project will come in at about $22 million.
“This location was the most optimal for the cost,” Tschirki said. “It is anticipated the water tank will service for 100 years.”
Tschirki said the city has been working with engineers and if all goes accordingly they should be able to break ground on July 1.
“This will satisfy our current deficiency of 10 million gallons of drinking water,” Tschirki said. “We’ll need more in 20-25 years in the northeast Orem area; about 10-15 million gallons.”
The city could look at building the current project a bit bigger, but it is not prudent to have too much water sitting in the tank too long.
Laura Lewis, city financial advisor, said the city is in good shape for a utility system revenue bond and that interest rates are much lower than expected.
“It continues to appear that meaningful reduction in water rates is achievable and sewer rates stabilized without previously anticipated increases,” Lewis said about city utility rates.
The bond would include: water $33.4 million including tanks, piping, well replacement and more; reclamation project at $17.2 million; and storm drain project at $2 million.
The city has $17.3 million cash balance to be used with the bond. Lewis anticipates a 25-year bond at 2.35% to 2.40% interest.
“It’s a good time to issue bonds,” Lewis reiterated.
The present bond then would be $29.025 million for 25.5.years with an estimated annual debt service of about $1.9 million.
The process for the bond began Tuesday with the work session. In two weeks a rate structure would be brought to the council and a public hearing would be held Jan. 26.
The bond would close on March 25 and the utility rates for 2020-2021 would be adopted June 15.