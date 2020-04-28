Uncertainty about Orem’s fourth-quarter sales tax earnings has delayed the appropriation of CARE Tax funds to more than 20 nonprofit organizations.
“We are waiting to see what revenues look like,” said Steven Downs, deputy city manager.
CARE Tax funds are projected a year in advance, according to Downs. All was going better than normal for the first three quarters, and then COVID-19 hit.
“It may be early June before we know,” Downs said. “That is when we receive the March sales report.”
The Orem City Council and the CARE Tax Commission have already heard presentations for the grants. Three organizations are seeking funding in the major grants category, nine nonprofit groups are seeking up to $10,000 grants in the mid-major category and 12 nonprofits are seeking mini grants that top at $5,000.
The major grant recipients are the SCERA Center for the Arts, The Hale Center Theater Orem foundation and the Utah Metropolitan Ballet. These three get the majority of the nonprofit CARE Tax money with grants sometimes as high as $500,000. The Utah Metropolitan Ballet usually gets around $70,000 with Hale Center getting around $350,000 and SCERA being granted up to $500,000. The SCERA grant also is used to run the Orem History Museum adjacent to the SCERA.
A bonus this year is the interest collected from money being held for the Orem Library Auditorium and for the Orem Fitness Center.
According to Downs, the interest sitting in the bank for the auditorium is about $166,000. For the fitness center it is about $170,000.
The requests for mid-major and mini grants seem to edge upward each year, according to Downs. This year, if all goes as projected, there will be $70,000 allocated for 21 organizations. It is unlikely that any one of them will get the full amount they have asked for.
The major grants work differently and groups may only ask the amount equal to 35% of their tickets sales. They have to provide much more information and must turn in financial reports mid-year through their grants, according to Downs.
The mid-major and mini grants are requested from groups that do not have a charge for their events, such as the Colonial Heritage Festival, Cries of Freedom, Chauntenettes Women’s Choir or other groups.
This year there is a concern that summer-centric groups — such as the Colonial Heritage Festival, which has canceled its physical event because of COVID-19 restrictions, but is still planning on holding a virtual event — have still requested a grant. These types of situations also will be a part of the deliberation and appropriation discussion.
Downs said the concern looking forward is the sales tax revenues for next year. While Orem appears to be doing well with grocery stores staying busy, CARE Tax does not come from unprepared foods, such as purchases in grocery stores.
Sales tax revenues for the CARE Tax come from retailers and small businesses, which could significantly be affected in fiscal year 2022 because of economic fallout from the pandemic.
In the meantime, it will be a waiting game for nonprofit groups until the end of May or early June when grant awards and amounts are announced. In any other year, the announcement would have already been made.