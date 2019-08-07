After 40 years of providing an indoor spot for residents to recreate and stay fit, the Orem Fitness Center – or a least a sizable portion of it – will come down and be replaced by a new, updated facility. Only the pools will remain the same.
“Since 1979, the center has set a standard for recreation in Utah County,” said Mayor Richard Brunst during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility Tuesday. “Today we take the next step in providing recreation opportunities. ... This project has been a work of many hands. We look forward to its opening in early 2021.”
Tuesday’s event was the first time Brunst has conducted a public event since the Daily Herald reported on Aug. 9 that he was being investigated for a possible misuse of his personal retirement fund.
“We appreciate the support from our elected officials on this project,” said Karl Hirst, director of parks and recreation.
Private groups have also partnered with the city to make sure the fitness center gets built. It was announced at the groundbreaking the Woodbury Corporation has donated $1 million to the project.
“This is one way we are showing our continual commitment to the city of Orem and its ongoing success,” said Randy Woodbury, President and CEO of Woodbury Corp.
Hirst also gave a nod of gratitude to Method Studio the facility’s architects and to Big D Construction, the general contractors on the project. This is considered a fast track project and will take much effort to have it all completed by the project opening date.
He said the third prong of the group is the Alpine School District and the help from Mountain View High School.
Hirst said he had private reasons why he is excited to see the fitness center grow and be refurbished. His mother helped campaign for the first bond election to bring the fitness center to Orem with new and better swimming pools.
Hirst has three brothers and said every one of them met their spouse at Orem pools.
“This is good for the community and it’s time for a new place,” said Councilman David Spencer. Spencer is part of the recreation commission.
According to Hirst, every city department has been called for something on the project.
“Outdoor projects have been moved to the public works department,” Hirst said. “Fitness equipment and classes are at the Senior (Friendship) Center.”
Method Studio is also the lead architect on the new library hall project that is under construction at the city center. That project is expected to be completed next summer.