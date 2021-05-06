Orem mountain bikers and others now have an expanded bike park to try out as the city announced this week that Phase 2 of the park is completed and open.
The bike park just north of the Mt. Timpanogos Park at the mouth of Provo Canyon has been in service with the first phase since the fall of 2018. Phase 1 included more than 2,000 linear feet of beginner trails and features. Phase 2 expands the bike park by adding more than 2,500 linear feet of trails to the park.
Phase 2 includes an intermediate loop and an advanced line and is primarily designed for the advanced biker.
“The bike park project was developed through community feedback and in response to the city’s Parks, Recreation, Trails and Open Space Master Plan where many residents expressed desire for a bike park in the city,” said Steve Downs, deputy city manager.
In 2019, the City of Orem received a grant in the amount of $38,262 from the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation for the construction of Phase 2 of the bike skills park at Mt. Timpanogos Park.
The city matched the grant with approximately $42,000 in cash. The total cost of the project was approximately $80,000. With the addition of the Phase 1 portion, the park cost approximately $150,000.
The intermediate trail includes both uphill and moderate downhill sections with many features such as a wooden bridge, log and boulder roll-overs, and drops.
The advanced line is approximately 500 linear feet in length and is a steep downhill trail. It includes features such as a drop, rock garden and jumps.
“Before the construction of the bike park, this parcel of land was severely neglected and overgrown,” Downs said. “This project has transformed the property into a destination park that will serve the community for years to come.”
The park got to the current groomed standards because of help from the Orem Youth Cycling Association that provided hundreds of volunteer hours working at the park over the past several years to construct and maintain the trails, Downs said.
Jason Christensen, coach and former vice president of the Orem Youth Cycling Association confirmed the many hours of hard work done by these youth mountain bikers.
“There are about 180 people involved with the cycling association,” Christensen said. “Utah has the largest high school mountain biking league in the U.S.”
Christensen noted the youth bikers are taught to take care of the environment and trails as well as learning biking skills.
“I don’t know if people remember that hillside,” Christensen said. “It was overgrown with ugly scars and was eroding. The association trimmed it into the park we have now. It is better than I could imagine.”
Christensen said that thousands of mountain bikes have used the first phase, which is family friendly.
“The park caters to every skill level with trails that entertain and challenge,” Christensen said. “The concept was to introduce mountain biking to riders.”
With the jumps and other more difficult parts of Phase 2, there also have been go-arounds put in place if a biker doesn’t feel ready to take the jump, Christensen noted.
With all of the work the Orem Youth Cycling Association has done, Christensen seeks help from the community to keep it beautiful.
It is not just bikers that use the park, hikers and equestrians also. Christensen is hoping they all will volunteer to keep it maintained to the high standard it’s at currently.
Christensen noted that some bikers go off the groomed trails and have damaged the hillside, creating erosion problems and trenches.
For that reason, the Phase 2 area has had a lot of internal fencing put in place so people can’t create their own paths.
Last summer a large fire above the park took out a lot of the vegetation. In just the past few weeks the youth volunteers have planted thousands of sage brush and bitter brush for the wildlife and to help with erosion, Christensen said.
“Now we have to take water packs up to water them,” Christensen said. “There is a whole bigger picture we’re worried about than just the new bike trail.”
The Department of Wildlife Resources has two people to take care of 600 miles of trails, so they definitely need help, Christensen added.
Currently the bike park trails are being cared for by about 95% mountain bikers. Christensen would like to see other groups such as hiking and equestrian groups, step up and help keep the park a beautiful place for everyone.
There are just a few more tiny details to be completed but as of Monday the trail was open for use.