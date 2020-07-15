While some people are raising their voices against wearing face masks, some cities and businesses are enforcing them in indoor spaces.
Such is the case with Orem city.
Beginning Monday, Orem residents and visitors to any city building will be required to have a face mask.
On Tuesday the city council was approached by Jamie Davidson, city manager, to address the issue.
Davidson proposed guidelines that would mirror the recent mandate from Governor Gary Herbert on the public wearing face masks in state buildings.
"The health of our employees is a responsibility I take very seriously,” Davidson said. “If something as simple as wearing a mask can protect our employees and our residents, sign me up to support the cause."
The council listened to Davidson's proposal and after brief discussion the vote was unanimous to approve the measure.
“Like any business, we need to do what we feel is best to protect our employees,” said Councilman Tom Macdonald. “We believe that requiring masks when indoors at the city offices is a prudent practice.”
For those who may not have a mask, the city will provide one as you enter its buildings.
Masks will be required in all of these city facilities:
• library
• City Hall
• Public Safety Building
• Senior center/temporary fitness center -- just as you are entering and going to your class/area to workout; you won't need to wear them while you are working out because you will be spaced
• Public Works Building
• Cemetery Administration Building (not the cemetery itself)
"We know that this position is what some call, a spicy meatball. However, when it comes to protecting life, there is only one side to stand on,” said Steven Downs, deputy city manager. “Our employees are essential and valuable. Protecting them allows city services to continue without interruption.”
Downs added, “We also want to protect our residents that need to come into City Hall to do business. If you are not wanting to wear a mask, feel free to use our services online or give us a call. You will be surprised how many services can be taken care of digitally."
In April, three Orem employees reported they had COVID-19 within four days of each other. All three were from different departments in the city including the Orem Public Library, the Orem Department of Developmental Services and the Orem Public Works Department. They worked in three different buildings. All three were asymptomatic.