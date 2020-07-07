Orem, whose history was started by farmers growing fruits and vegetables and selling them at stands throughout town, has announced it will once again provide a farmers market.
Beginning Wednesday, and on every Wednesday through mid-October, Orem will host a farmers market from 5-9 p.m. in the City Center Park by the south side parking area on Center Street. The market will feature seasonal produce from locally grown farms and orchards.
“We aren’t charging anyone anything to be in this,” said Pete Wolfley, communication and innovation officer. “It will be run by farmers, for farmers.”
The city has joined with the Sunset Farmers Market to co-sponsor the Orem produce stands. The Sunset group will run the event and work with local growers while the city provides the space.
One of the benefits of the market is for those who are on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Orem has been certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a SNAP provider.
That means residents on the program are able to get double the produce for the price.
The city has contracted with the Sunset Farmers Market for one year but is hoping residents will give it the support they would like so they can continue for years to come, according to Wolfley.
The Sunset Famers Market also runs the Springville Farmers Market each summer.
“We want to see how this plays out,” Wolfley said. “So much of our heritage here is based on agriculture. If we didn’t have the fruit orchards in the beginning to build our economy, then we wouldn’t have the technology businesses today.”
The farmers market is intended to be just that: a market for produce. There may be nonprofit organizations helping youth entrepreneurs, but Wolfley said it will not turn into a craft fair.
As with all other events, the farmers market will be set up for social distancing, the city will provide masks for those who need them and hand sanitizer stations will be set up for public use.