Orem Pays tribute to Russ Brown who gave a lifetime of service to city

Orem’s Metropolitan Water District had a passing of the baton Tuesday during the Orem City Council meeting. Orem resident Tim Crandall stepped into the vacancy left by Russell Brown, who served there for more than a half a century.
Crandall is known for his fruit orchards and irrigation knowledge. According to Neal Winterton, Water Resources Division manager, “the future of Orem’s water is in his best interest.”
While Crandall was accepted unanimously to the board, it was the important contributions of the life of Russ Brown that took the evening’s accolades.
Chris Tschirki, director of Public Works, told the council at the last Metropolitan Water District board meeting in December, that Brown, 90, would need to step down. Brown needed to move to Lehi where his daughter could care for him and would no longer be an Orem resident as required.
Tschirki worked with Brown since 1995 and knew him well.
“As you may already know, on May 5, Russ passed away just before his 91st birthday (on Thursday),” Tschirki said. “Russ performed much of his work as a civil engineer since the 1950s on projects associated with the City of Orem.”
Brown was born in Richfield on May 14, 1929, to Floyd Heber Brown and Inza Ashby Brown. He grew up helping with the family farm in Koosharem with his six siblings: Leonal, Marion, Farrell, Harlow, Paul and Lorna.
In 1952, Brown was drafted into the Army and served in Korea. When he returned home he started school at Brigham Young University and graduated in 1957 with one of the first engineering classes coming out of BYU.
While at BYU, he met Norma Gammon, and they were married on Sept. 9, 1953, in the Manti Utah Temple. They were married for 63 years. Norma died in 2017.
The Browns lived in Orem and raised four children: Sherry, Steve, Matt and Holly.
According to his obituary, “He found abundant joy in his family, especially as it grew to include 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trips to Disneyland with his children and grandchildren.”
Brown was devoted to his family and to Orem, Tschirki said.
“Upon graduation from BYU in 1957, he worked on the design of the Orem Water Reclamation Facility that was completed in 1958,” Tschirki said. “He served for more than 50 years as a board member and engineer for the Metropolitan Water District of Orem, and he was instrumental in securing and developing an adequate water supply for the city that will last for generations to come.”
Brown also served as Orem’s City Engineer from 1967 through 1980, and in 2007 he received the Walter C. Orem Award in recognition of his lifelong dedication, service and many contributions to the City of Orem.
In December, Winterton drew up a resolution approved by the council to honor Brown’s years of service.
Winterton noted that Brown served as the District Engineer for 58 years since 1961. He started working for Orem right out of college and designed sewer collection system improvements and the trickling filter facility, which is the beginning of wastewater treatment in Orem.
Brown was an owner and principal in the successful engineering firm RB&G Engineering. According to Winterton, he served Orem from 1967 to 1980 as the Acting City Engineer, and witnessed many projects that helped Orem grow into the city it is today.
Winterton noted Brown’s contributions to Orem’s water success include: design and construction of wells 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9; acquisition of well 6; advice and studies performed for the eventual water treatment of surface water; purchase and use-conversion of irrigation shares; and negotiation of contracts for Jordanelle water, Utah Power and Light, and pipeline conveyance.
At the time of his death, he was consulting on the design, still in process, for Orem’s well 10.
“Russ’ uniquely broad and deep understanding of water rights, water shares, water works, state rules and regulations, canal operations, finance, and history, together with his salsa chef skills and gentleman wit, has been a benefit to the Metropolitan Water District of Orem, greatly enhancing understanding by and among many with varying interests,” Winterton said.
Brown received the Walter C. Orem Community Service award in 2007 in recognition of his service and contribution to the City of Orem.