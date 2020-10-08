A Fairview man is in custody facing a slew of potential charges after a traffic stop led to a vehicle pursuit and the alleged discovery of weapons and marijuana.
Officers with the Orem Police Department observed a dark green GMC Sierra fail to stop at a red light at the intersection of 800 North and Main Street. While following the vehicle, authorities also observed it changing lanes without signaling. According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, the vehicle was also recorded traveling at about 50 mph in a 40 mph zone and did not appear to have a license plate.
Officials initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, and it came to a stop near the intersection of 700 North and 400 East. As the vehicle came to a stop, officers noted a temporary Utah registration paper was visible, however, the numbers on the paper were not able to be read.
After making a brief stop, the vehicle quickly accelerated away from police at a high rate of speed, according to arrest documents. Authorities initiated a vehicle pursuit as the driver of the vehicle fled to the east, north and west before driving to the left of the median barrier on 800 North.
Authorities, recognizing the chase had become dangerous to the community and bystanders, terminated the pursuit and informed other units of its discontinuation before pulling off to the right shoulder of the road and turning off emergency lights and sirens.
Moments later, another officer advised authorities he had seen the vehicle on Orchard Drive, observing it as it pulled onto 650 North. When the officer caught up with the vehicle, it was stopped in the road with the passenger door open, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Officials arrived at the location and called for a tow truck to impound the vehicle, which was discovered to have been reported stolen. In plain view, officers allegedly saw a large Ziplock bag containing a leafy green substance suspected to be marijuana. Authorities conducted a search of the vehicle based on the alleged discovery of a controlled substance.
During the search, police discovered a 12-gauge shotgun behind the front seats of the truck as well as some loose leafy green substance in the driver and passenger side doors. This substance was suspected to be marijuana based off the prior experience and training of the officers on scene. A small glass pipe also was allegedly found inside of a small, pink pouch in the front seat of the vehicle.
An assortment of small tools, including screwdrivers and prying tools, also were discovered in the front seat. Officers noted the tools were commonly used in burglary incidents.
According to arrest documents, authorities asked dispatch to run the vehicle identification number on the truck and discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Orem.
While police investigated the scene, other officers advised they had apprehended a possible suspect in the area who had fled from them after several commands to stop. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old William Tolm Prows of Fairview.
During a search of the vehicle, police found an appointment reminder card with Prows’ name on it. Authorities also allegedly discovered a 12-gauge shotgun shell in Prows’ pocket.
Prows allegedly told police he had stolen the vehicle but claimed that, when police tried to conduct a traffic stop, his friend had been driving. He then reportedly refused to give authorities information about his friend.
Officers asserted that, due to the truck having black plastic over the back windshield, they were unable to tell how many occupants had been present.
Prows reportedly advised police he had the shotgun shell in his pocket in preparation for shooting the firearm later, however, he denied owning a firearm. Prows was placed under arrest. He was on probation at the time of his arrest.
Authorities transported Prows to Timpanogos Hospital to be medically cleared after he reported his right calf was hurting due to running from officers. He was medically cleared and transported to the Utah County Jail without incident.
Prows was booked into custody under the suspicion of second-degree felony receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person, third-degree felony failure to respond to officers’ signal to stop, class A misdemeanor failure to stop at command of law enforcement, class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana, class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and class B misdemeanor possession of burglary tools.
Authorities also issued a citation for traffic control signal violations, changing lanes or turning without a signal, and not operating a vehicle on the right hand of the roadway on a divided highway.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $22,680 bail.