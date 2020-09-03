A Provo man is in custody after authorities allege he broke into a vehicle parked at an Orem business, and stole a firearm.
Officers with the Orem Police Department responded to the Simtek Fence location in Orem on Tuesday after receiving reports of a vehicle burglary.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, when police arrived, they discovered one of the vehicle’s windows had been broken in order to gain entry into the cab of the car.
Officials discovered the window had been broken with a rock, and in the process, the suspect had suffered an injury. Blood droplets from the injury had been left inside of the vehicle, and authorities collected the droplets and booked them into evidence.
The owner of the vehicle advised police that a firearm was missing from the vehicle.
The business was able to retrieve video surveillance of the entire incident, according to arrest documents, and police were able to observe an over 6-foot-tall, more than 200-pound man wearing a red mask participating in the vehicle burglary.
Once the suspect had left the vehicle, he took the red mask off while still in the frame of the video camera and revealed more identifying details that police were able to use during the investigation.
An employee at the business recognized the man from the description police gave and told authorities the person was an ex-employee identified as 25-year-old Edgar John Rodriguez of Provo.
Officials used that information to look into Rodriguez on the state system, reporting a great deal of resemblance between the man in the video and Rodriguez. Authorities made contact with Rodriguez in person at the address listed in the state system.
According to the probable cause affidavit, officers observed lacerations on his right forearm and left hand while speaking with him. Officials were looking for a suspect with similar injuries due to the blood found in the vehicle and how the suspect gained entry to the car.
Authorities informed Rodriguez they were investigating a vehicle burglary but refrained from telling him what was taken from the vehicle. Although the details of the missing object were not relayed, Rodriguez allegedly told a family member police were looking for a pistol or a revolver.
Police asked Rodriguez about what he had told his family member, and Rodriguez reportedly asked what else officials would be looking for. Officers took Rodriguez into custody and transported him to the Orem Police Station for further questioning.
During an interview with police, Rodriguez allegedly told officials he was involved in the vehicle burglary and in taking the missing firearm.
Rodriguez was arrested under the suspicion of second-degree felony theft of a firearm, third-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, class A misdemeanor burglary of a vehicle, and class B misdemeanor criminal mischief.
He is currently in custody at the Utah County Jail on $17,670 bail.
At the time of his arrest, Rodriguez was on felony probation.