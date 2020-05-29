On Wednesday, Orem’s Police Chief Gary Giles, 49, announced his plans to retire on June 26.
“I appreciate the dedication and commitment of Chief Giles,” said Jamie Davidson, Orem city manager. “He retires from the department after 28 years of service where, under his leadership, community outreach was enhanced and greater efforts were made to improve policing via technology. I wish him all the best.”
Since he was a young boy, Giles had always wanted to be a police officer.
At age 17, when he was still a senior at Pleasant Grove High School, he wanted to volunteer as a dispatcher.
“I went into the Pleasant Grove Police Department and asked if there was anything I could do,” Giles said. “Chief Mike Ferre told me to come back in a month.”
Giles came back, and they allowed him to do some part-time dispatching.
“Back then there were not as many regulations as there are now,” Giles said. “By Christmas time they allowed me to work a few shifts over the holiday.”
Giles said that after the holiday Ferre noted his work and said he thought he’d better get paid for it. But Orem wouldn’t hire anyone under age 18, so Giles had to wait.
“As soon as I turned 18, I was hired as an Orem dispatcher part time. That was in 1989,” Giles said.
He worked there for a year and then served a mission in Mexico City for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“When I came home I went right back to dispatching,” Giles said.
Being a dispatcher was not Giles’ ultimate goal; he wanted to be a police officer. Candidates had to have two years of experience before Orem would hire, so Giles entered the police academy, volunteered as an officer in Pleasant Grove and Orem and worked in Payson for five months. Orem hired Giles in Sept 1993.
“I worked through the ranks as an officer, in undercover narcotics, as one of the first Neighborhood Preservation officers,” Giles said.
Lt. Nick Thomas said Giles cares deeply for all of the employees of the department and always ensured they were given the recognition they deserved.
“Chief Giles’ leadership and kindness will be greatly missed by the officers and employees of the department,” Thomas said. “We are sad to see him retire but we wish him well on his future endeavors.”
When Giles reached the rank of lieutenant he went through the three-month FBI national police program at Quantico.
Through all of those years he also took the time to get a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and a Master’s degree in Business Administration.
While he had his eye on being a police chief, he knew he wouldn’t be able to do it in Orem at the time. After searching he found a job in a small town outside Corpus Christi, Texas. That was in 2012.
Giles said he didn’t like the heat of south Texas and he missed the mountains, so when the police chief job opened in Orem six years ago, he jumped at the opportunity and got the job.
Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith went to school with Giles and graduated with him from Pleasant Grove High School. He knows him just about as well as any of his police brothers.
“I am very proud that several Orem officers have gone on to be chiefs in the time I have been here, including Josh Adams (Lindon) Matt Pedersen (UVU) and Craig Martinez (Springville).”
Smith said that Utah County law enforcement agencies have maintained a unique relationship over the years.
“We have fostered a team approach across the county as we work to provide a safe community for our citizens,” Smith said. “Chief Giles has played a key role in that team. As a chief of police, he has always been willing to help with resources and support to assist in the overall goal of maintaining public safety throughout the county.”
Smith added, “He has been a great friend and resource to me personally and he will be greatly missed. The role of chief of police is a heavy responsibility to bare and I wish Chief Giles the best in a well-deserved retirement.”
In his more than six years as chief, Giles has groomed at least three of his officers to become chiefs themselves.
Lindon Chief Josh Adams was one of them.
“As a fellow chief of police, I relied heavily on Chief Giles for situational input and guidance, which created a level of trust we all only feel with the closest of friends and family,” Adams said. “In that way, Chief Giles not only impacted the city of Orem, but also Lindon, and many other communities locally and throughout the state. I value both his leadership and friendship equally, and his impact on public safety will be missed.”
Springville Police Chief Craig Martinez left Orem’s department to become Springville’s chief over a year ago.
“If I could only pick one person in my professional career who had helped me the most it’s Gary Giles,” Martinez said. “I have learned so much from him over the past 20 years and without him I wouldn’t be where I’m at today.”
He added, “Gary is one of the hardest working and skilled police officers I have ever met. Orem won’t be the same, trust me!”
Giles’ retirement on June 26 will leave Orem seeking a new Police Chief; the city is also currently in the final interviews for a new Fire Chief.
“We will be having our final interviews with the top three candidates (for Fire Chief),” said Steven Downs, deputy city manager. “All three are external candidates. The interview panel will be made up of City Council, Fire Department employees, and City Administration.”
Downs did not know when the search of a new police chief would begin.