Orem police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that took place on Wednesday evening that killed one person and injured two others.
The shooting, which police described as a drug deal gone bad based on interviews with witnesses, is believed to have taken place at 165 East 1785 N. in Orem near a church.
During a press conference, the Orem Police Department said witnesses saw three individuals in a white, four-door passenger car. Police said they do not believe the suspect is a threat to the public.
One individual was pronounced dead on the scene and two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.
Police did not release the names, ages or genders of the shooting victims on Wednesday evening.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.