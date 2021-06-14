Skyrocketing temperatures and lack of rain are putting some areas in Orem in peril for potential fires this summer.
And conditions are predicted to worsen, according to Russ Sneddon, Orem’s fire inspector.
“We are doing a couple things like putting up signage (on city and hillside land) and following the governor’s restrictions on fireworks,” Sneddon said.
“We encourage and implore all residents of Orem to use extreme caution this summer when doing anything involving fire. Even if you’re just cooking up some delicious s’mores in the backyard, in these historically dry times, a single spark can spell disaster,” said Brenn Bybee, assistant city manager.
“Through Orem’s 102-year history, the residents have adapted and made the best of any situation that faced them. We are confident that our citizens will exercise their best judgment and help us keep everyone and everything safe during this extreme drought,” Bybee added.
Fireworks are even limited in parks this year, according to Sneddon. You have to have a special handler’s license and permit similar to what they would have to have for the “Stadium of Fire” for America’s Freedom Festival.
Just a few years ago, the Orem home of Jay Buckley had the second floor burn because a wayward firework ember got caught in the roofing shingles. Buckley lost a great deal of his history collections that were stored in an upstairs room.
“We are going on an over-abundance of caution,” Sneddon added. He noted that even the fluff blown from the many cottonwood trees down by Utah Lake is combustible and starts fires.
“We implore everyone to be more cautious,” Sneddon said. “Fire pits in your back yards should be watched closely for burning embers.”
While Sneddon said it’s hard to tell where the vulnerable areas of the city are, he is sure that even a dry yard could catch on fire.
“We are seeing record breaking temperatures much earlier this year,” he said. “Just about everything is dry, even lawns.”
Last August, Orem had one of the largest fires it has had in decades on the hillside above the cemetery and moving toward Provo Canyon. These areas are particularly closed to anything or anyone that could cause issues.
“Traditionally more fires are human caused than anything else,” Sneddon said.
To help residents understand the severity of this summer’s drought, heat and fire dangers, Orem is putting out several educational pieces for residents.
“We are increasing public education. Signage is out all over, through social media and door hangers,” Sneddon said.
Looking back at the Orem Range Fire that had even residents living at the Sundance Resort area on pre-evacuation notice, the cause was unintentional and in an area where shooting practice for the police department occurs.
One spark ignited a fire that burned over 3,500 acres. This year’s weather, winds and heat are even more severe.
Sneddon is hoping Orem residents get the bigger picture and are aware of their surroundings, particularly during the July 4th holiday. Even small ground level fireworks and displays should be completely doused with water and thrown away only when they are completely cold.
He also said casings should not be left in the neighborhood streets as a safety precaution and to keep the street free of debris.