Don’t be fooled: April 1 is Census Day.
By then, every home should have received a personal invitation to participate in the 2020 Census.
Orem’s census committee is stepping out before then to inform residents about filling the census out online, and to throw a New Year’s Eve style party for the public to count down to the census.
The free event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. March 26 at the Orem High Fieldhouse, 175 S. 400 East. There will be games, food, giveaways, music, a photo booth and more.
The party is sponsored, in part, by a $1,000 grant from the state of Utah.
Before all that happens, Orem wants its residents and others to learn about the new online option for taking the census.
According to Kena Mathews, community services director, residents will receive instructions in the mail starting next week that explain how to officially respond to the census online.
Following that mailing the census process begins for the next four months. Mathews also said the census is completely private, names are not identified and even those in the country illegally should take it without feeling there will be repercussions, as there won’t be.
“March 30 through April 1 we will count homeless,” Mathews said. “We’ll go to shelters, soup kitchens, on the street and to tent encampments.”
Why is the census so important? According to Grant Allen, long range city planner and census committee member, it is the law.
“It is mandated in Article 1 Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution,” Allen said. “The first census was taken in 1790.”
The census numbers on population of a city and state determines how many representatives a state has in the U.S. Congress. It is the avenue by which the government decides how much states receive in federal funding, grants and special projects, Allen said.
Mathews added, this is very important for nonprofit agencies who receive federal grants.
The census is taken every 10 years, and the 2010 census showed Orem as having 88,720 residents. In 2019, the city showed that number had increased to 97,521.
If the 2020 numbers show that Orem is over 100,000 it puts them into new categories for funding and representation, according to Allen.
In April, college students that live on campuses will be counted, and seniors living in care facilities and nursing homes, Mathews said.
“You are counted where you’re at,” Mathews said. Students with roommates should take the census. They are considered a household and one of the roommates will be designated at the head of household.
For those who have not taken the census online, expect a knock on the door sometime between May and July. A census taker will ask you the same questions as are online.
Once collected from all the states, the census is then turned over to the president and Congress by Dec. 31.
By March 31, 2021, redistricting counts will be sent to each state, Mathews said. And that is how the census works.
“Each city has complete count committees,” Mathews said. “Orem’s includes city staff, residents, a pastor, a banker, a nonprofit director and a representative from Utah Valley University.
Mathews said that a free movie will be shown at 9 a.m. April 25 at the SCERA Center for the Arts with free popcorn for any household that has proof they have taken the census.