Orem's budget process has turned into a big year-round job.
“While the budget process of the City of Orem has always been a fundamental element of the City, the work of actually coordinating and developing each year’s budget has been something the finance staff has been able to accomplish in addition to their regular day-to-day work responsibilities,” said finance director Brandon Nelson in an email. “We felt the budget really needed some specific oversight to really make it the best budget possible. Thus, we hired a new Budget Officer, Nicole Lareau, to provide a more targeted effort in coordinating this process.”
Orem’s leadership is preparing budgets to be presented to the City Council in the next few months, and budget retreats will be held before then to discuss the deeper, weightier issues concerning the needs of the city.
“The city is mandated by state law to produce a 'balanced budget,' which means the city budgets expenses only at an amount equal to the revenues the city anticipates receiving,” Nelson said. “The advantage of balanced budgeting is the focus on anticipated revenues which is where the budget process really begins.”
Nelson added, the city goes through a process of revenue forecasting based on what the city already receives. Adjustments are made.
“The city evaluates expenses in relation to the estimated revenues and then proposes adjustments for such things as benefit increases, pay raises, material cost increases, service level increases, etc.,” Nelson said.
Orem is doing very well financially, but signs of financial unrest nationally, a natural disaster or city emergency could change that instantly.
That is one of many reasons why it may be necessary to increase the city property tax in this coming fiscal year, he said.
Jamie Davidson, city manager, noted in Tuesday’s City Council meeting that a Truth in Taxation hearing will most likely be requested.
Truth in Taxation is a public process provided by the state legislature for cities to have public hearings on raising taxes. Public comment is allowed and welcomed.
“Truth in Taxation is new to me,” Lareau said. “I’m coming from the outside and I don’t blame anyone for being confused (about it). All we are trying to do is keep up with inflation.”
That is what is on the minds of city leadership: just keeping up with costs when the city’s tradition has been to not raise city property taxes year after year, Lareau said.
“In most cases we don’t raise taxes, things just get more expensive,” said Steven Downs, city spokesman.
Lareau added, “In order for us (the city) to do business it costs more every year.”
In referring to a Truth in Taxation hearing, Lareau said if the city doesn’t do an increase they may have to start looking at cutting something, services perhaps, but hopefully not personnel.
“Orem is very conservative,” Lareau said. “I know, I’ve seen other budgets. It keeps doing the same thing with less money.”
During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Davidson told the Council that last year’s $40,000 vehicle for the city now costs about $46,000 — the very same vehicle.
The general fund for the city gets about 60% of its coffers filled from sales tax revenues. According to Lareau, is has been the growth in sales tax that has staved off raises in the property tax – so far.
“We’ve had a lot of conversations looking at the good times,” Lareau said.
Preparing for the hard times is what drives budget officers and finance managers.
While the budget is always a topic of discussion, it usually kicks in full throttle during the fall months, Lareau said.
“In fall, the departments start looking at what they need,” Lareau said. “There are lots of meetings and emails. By the end of February we’ve received requests from departments and start vetting them and look at rearranging things.”
According to Downs, the department heads are told their budgets start at the same amount they had last year. The overall city budget last year was $126 million.
After going through wants and needs with fine-toothed combs, the budgets are sent to the city manager who then brings the budget requests to the City Council.
“The council has to decide by May 28 if there will be a Truth in Taxation hearing,” Lareau said. “If they agree, then the budget is finalized Aug. 17 following the hearing. If there is no hearing the budget must be approved by June 22. The new fiscal year begins July 1.”
It is in mid-May the city starts holding budget hearings, as part of City Council meetings, for citizens to make comment.
“We’re looking at many ways on how to save money,” Lareau.
Nelson added, “Property tax increases to the city portion of a citizens property tax bill, if done more regularly and in smaller amounts, allow the city to continue to keep pace with inflation and provide the flexibility to have a much more stable revenue source which can provide the citizens of Orem the ability to get the same level of service they are accustomed to.”