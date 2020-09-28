It has been just over a year since the Orem City Council took an in-depth look at the inequity in the earnings of first responders in Orem.
On Tuesday, the council is expected to vote on a proposed public safety hybrid step plan that is meant to help police and fire career ladders. This action goes in a much different direction than much of the nation that is seeing pressure to defund police departments.
Since that discussion a year ago, both former Police Chief Gary Giles and former Fire Chief Scott Gurney have retired. A number of other officers and firefighters have also left for various reasons, including retirement and pursuing other employment opportunities.
Fire Chief Marc Sanderson, hired on earlier this year, and Orem leadership are in the final interviewing stages for a new police chief. In the meantime, Karl Hirst, director of Parks and Recreation and a former police officer, has been fulfilling the duties of interim police chief.
“It will put Orem city on the map for recruiting officers and will help us retain officers,” he added. “We’ve had officers that have left saying this is what I wanted and I want to come back.”
Hirst said there have been many hurdles officials had to overcome, especially in regards to problems that were discovered internally.
“We said, ‘Let’s just get this done,’” Hirst said. “It’s been a long process and something I think that has been brewing. Now a new chief won’t have to deal with it.”
The proposed public safety hybrid step plan is intended to place the city of Orem in a competitive position to elevate recruitment and retention efforts.
“In 2019, the city implemented a career ladder program to allow quicker movement through the pay grade ranges by allowing additional increases due to education, military or certifications,” said Keri Rugg, human resources division manager.
Entities across the county, state and country are struggling to compete with a shrinking applicant pool of qualified public safety personnel, Rugg said.
“In an effort to increase the city’s recruitment and retention efforts, we are proposing the separation of the police and fire department sworn personnel from the current grade and merit program in place for all city employees,” Rugg said.
“The sworn police and firefighters will be placed into a separate hybrid step program,” Rugg added. “The hybrid step program advances employees through the steps on an annual basis but also promotes advanced skills by requiring certifications and education that allows the employee to move at an increased pace through the pay range.”
The pay ranges for each position will be a maximum of three years. An entry police officer — or Police Officer I — will advance to the next step on their anniversary date until they reach their third year of employment. At that time, they need to have completed certifications to be able to advance to a Police Officer II, according to new human resource protocol.
“Once advanced to a Police Officer II, they will advance on their new anniversary date through the steps until they reach step 3 where they can take advantage of the career ladder program again with certifications to advance to Senior Police Officer,” Rugg said.
Finally, the hybrid step program equalizes all employees into the correct step according to the years in their current position. This change in pay structure for police and fire will place the city in an advantageous position for both recruitment and retention efforts.
While Rugg is not able to give the dollar amounts prior to council approval, iff approved, they would meet the satisfaction of officers needs, according to Steven Downs, deputy city manager.
“This restructures the pay grade and provides a career pathway,” Hirst said. “It helps officers set goal and lays out a real structure goal process. This is what everyone has been wanting.”
For weeks throughout the spring and summer of 2019, residents, former officers and firefighters, family members and friends all clamored at the council chambers to make the point that police are leaving because nothing is keeping them in Orem, neither wages nor working conditions.
About 50 people were in attendance at the Sept. 5, 2019, council meeting. Only one — Kevin Wilkey, a former firefighter who served in Orem for 11 years and had recently left city employment — was allowed to speak at the mic but not while in uniform.
Wilkey had been one of the steady and passionate defenders of the need to keep veteran officers and take care of what the city has. He was also concerned about the morale of the two departments, which has continued to fluctuate over the past year.
This year’s protests against police and their departments have also added to the challenges of being a police officer, according to Downs.
“It was an honor working as a firefighter or paramedic,” Wilkey said when at the open mic. “I have been spat on, punched and vomited on, but nothing hurt more than being told I could not wear my uniform to a City Council meeting.”
Wilkey’s passion was shared by the audience, which included firefighters and police officers. After his speech, Mayor Richard Brunst stood and applauded him. The rest of the room followed with a standing ovation.
Over the past two years, City Manager Jamie Davidson has received some push back from residents on the issue, as well. However, Davidson, Rugg and others have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to find the money and develop the hybrid plan, including the city’s proposed adjusted wage scale.
Now, it is up to the council to listen to the proposals and vote on the issue Tuesday.