Orem provides Recycle Coach app for residents

Orem residents who need recycling information on a variety of items, or when curbside pick-up is calendared, now have some help.
The city has partnered with Recycle Coach -- a technology company with deep roots in public and private waste management services.
"The Recycle Coach app is the perfect way to combine convenience and proactive education for our residents to recycle right and recycle often," said Brenn Bybee, assistant city manager
Recycle Coach connects residents with local disposal information on desktop, mobile or through digital assistants.
“Residents looking to reduce their household waste and become better recyclers, look no further than the Recycle Coach platform now available for anyone living in Orem,” said Pete Wolfley, Communications and Innovations officer.
Residents can access Recycle Coach from their desktop computers, mobile devices or through digital assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Home.
By leveraging the power of voice technology, the platform makes it easy for people to get local disposal information for thousands of household items when they need it.
With Recycle Coach, residents can:
• Stay organized with custom curbside collection and events calendars.
• Receive collection reminders and real-time updates on service disruptions.
• Become recycling experts with a comprehensive "What Goes Where?" search tool, including local disposal information and collection requirements for common and uncommon items.
• Take the "What Type of Recycler Are You?" quiz for useful recycling tips and tricks.
• Use the problem-reporting tool, equipped with geolocation.
“The service takes the guess work out of recycling, empowering residents to make smarter disposal decisions and take an active approach to reducing household waste,” Wolfley said. “For the city of Orem, this can help increase recycling rates and decrease contamination in the community's recycling stream.”
Wolfley is encouraging Orem residents to become better recyclers by downloading the Recycle Coach app for free at the iTunes Store and Google Play.
There are 1,109 Orem residents that have downloads from the app store, with 5,822 users online.
"Recycle Coach has been a great addition to our toolbox of recycling resources for Orem residents,” Wolfley said. “It provides quick, simple and accurate information for anyone interested in becoming a better recycler."
Recycling Coach serves over 3,000 communities across the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand.