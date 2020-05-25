Orem and Provo city governments organized virtual Memorial Day services that began Monday morning to honor military personnel who died in service.
Each year, city governments across the nation host celebrations to honor the military service members who lost their lives while fighting for the United States.
“This year requires a little more of us,” U.S. Sen. Mike Lee said in a video message posted to the Provo City Government Facebook page. “So many of our veterans may not be able to get out and see friends and family like they normally do.”
On May 14, Gov. Gary Herbert announced that most of Utah, excluding two counties and some major cities, would be moving from orange to yellow risk of the phased general public COVID-19 guidelines.
With the transition, social gatherings could be expanded from fewer than 20 to fewer than 50 individuals, all the while maintaining a social distancing minimum of 6 feet and encouraging the continued use of face masks.
However, Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi said city-sponsored events will continue to follow Provo City Proceed with Caution and Gov. Herbert’s Utah Leads Together 2.0 social distancing guidelines.
“During this time of isolation and uncertainty it is more important than ever that we take the extra effort to reach out to those who have served,” Lee said.
Orem and Provo city officials organized no-contact, virtual ceremonies to keep the heart of the American holiday alive.
Provo honored the fallen by re-airing last year’s ceremony, which included talks from Vietnam Army Veteran Doug Witney, Freedom Festival Essay Medalist Rebecca Reynosa and retired U.S. Navy Capt. Andrew Howard.
“The required cancelation of public celebrations will change the way we celebrate, but it certainly doesn't take away the reason we celebrate,” Kaufusi said. “In many ways the challenges we face together as a community, a state, and a nation has served to remind us of those things that are most important but often take for granted: family, friends, and freedom.”
The city of Orem pre-recorded the 2020 Memorial Day program, hosted by the Orem Heritage Commission, for residents to watch from the comfort and safety of their homes.
The Orem City Council, American Legion Post 72 and Jennie Taylor — whose husband, Maj. Brent Taylor of the Utah Army National Guard, was killed in Afghanistan — played integral parts in the program.
“It was the great honor of my husband’s life to be an American soldier and to wear the uniform of our nation’s great armed services, with its American flag sewn on and the name tapes ‘US Army’ above the left breast pocket and the name ‘Taylor’ above the right,” Taylor said.
Taylor spoke of the many men she and husband had come to know from her husband’s first deployment to Iraq in 2007 to the day he died on Nov. 3, 2018.
From the man who trained her husband during his first deployment to their neighbor’s 27-year-old son, the family had seen first-hand how the death of a soldier impacts their families and friends.
Then, at the end of Taylor’s husband’s one-year deployment in Afghanistan, she received news no army wife ever wants to hear. Her husband had been killed during an inside attack.
“Whether it be at Arlington or another of our national cemeteries or any of our countless local burial sites, the great question to be asked by each of us on days like today is, ‘what dreams lie here?’” she said.
Each Memorial Day, service men and women, like Taylor’s husband, are honored for their sacrifice in the name of the freedoms American residents receive, she said.
“I’m grateful for those man and women who have sacrificed in defense of our country,” Orem Mayor Richard Brunst said. “I honor those fallen soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice in giving up their lives so that we may live in a free land.”
Cemetery offices in both Provo and Orem opened for limited hours to allow loved ones to honor their soldiers.