In an effort to help low-to-moderate-income families have access to the internet, the Orem Public Library is now providing WiFi hotspots for checkout.
“We’ve wanted to do it for a long time,” said Charlene Crozier, library director. “As long as we can afford them, we’ll use them.”
The library has 48 T-Mobile WiFi hotspots available for checkout. Finances for the hotspots are coming from several grants and sources, many of which are COVID-19-related grants. CARES Act grant funding from the Orem Community Development Block Grant, the Utah State Library and T-Mobile are facilitating the hotspots.
These CDBG grants and other funding have been made available to several libraries throughout the state.
Crozier said the cost for Orem Library is about $1,000 a month. The library has enough funding to take the program through June. Currently Crozier is looking for perpetual funding to keep the program going and hopefully growing.
The CDBG financing is to help serve the low-income resident first; those who have the least amount of access to the internet, according to Crozier. Income limits are determined by household size.
“One of the library's goals is to encourage digital inclusion,” Crozier said. “A hotspot functions as an internet area in your home."
Digital inclusion programs help with product, training and education for those who may not have had training using computers and internet services.
Crozier noted that all of the hotspots come packaged with cords and instructions. They also are CIPA products and are child safe. CIPA is the Children’s Internet Protection Act and filters questionable material.
For some time, Orem’s city parks have offered WiFi service, but winter and COVID-19 have put restrictions on the public in using those areas.
The Orem Library is always looking for access to the internet in non-traditional ways, according to Crozier. The library also provides print services as well.
The hotspot units are only available to Orem residents, and you must have a library card to borrow, according to Crozier.
Interested parties may ask about current hotspot availability and apply at the library's Circulation Desk. For further questions, call (801) 229-7047. More information is available at www.oremlibrary.org.